Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Chelsea betting tips
- Liverpool to win and both teams to score – 7/4 with bet365
- Diogo Jota to score any time – 5/4 with Unibet
- Chelsea over 3.5 Cards – 27/20 with BetUK
While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tenure will not be most heavily defined by his relationship with Chelsea, they have certainly been relevant.
The Reds beat them in the finals of both domestic cups in 2022 as well as in the Uefa Super Cup final three years earlier, and they will clash in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on February 25.
If Chelsea win at Anfield on Wednesday evening (8:15pm, TNT Sports), they will seriously hamper Klopp’s hopes of a second Premier League title too.
The best football betting sites understandably make the home side favourites at a price of 4/7, so strong is Liverpool’s record in front of their own fans.
The Blues do at least arrive on the back of three successive league wins, hoping to record a fourth in a row for the first time since March 2022.
Goals at both ends in home win
Liverpool finished above Chelsea in all six seasons since the latter last won the Premier League title by a cumulative total of 106 points. They will undoubtedly add to that tally this term too.
But beating the Blues is a rare area in which the Reds have struggled. The last seven meetings have ended level – making it the longest run of consecutive draws between top flight teams in the history of English football – and Chelsea won the clash prior to that.
Even so, it’s difficult to make a case against Liverpool winning when they play at home.
The Reds have failed to win just four of their last 25 matches at Anfield. As three of the draws were against Arsenal and Aston Villa, teams competing to finish in the top four, Chelsea’s best hope may be to replicate Manchester United’s low block tactics from their goalless draw at Anfield in December.
They have shown few signs of resilience on the road this season though. The Blues have played six away games against teams who start the match week in the top 12 and only kept a clean sheet at Bournemouth, early in the campaign when the Cherries were winless.
Chelsea conceded two goals at Wolves and Old Trafford, three at West Ham and four at Newcastle. Only at Tottenham did they hold a top half side to a single goal and the hosts went down to nine men in the 55th minute.
A Liverpool team that has scored four-or-more goals five times at Anfield since the last international break may overwhelm the Blues, even with Mohamed Salah out of action.
The Reds have conceded in each of their last five home matches, though, and in six of the last seven. While Chelsea have struggled to convert chances this season, they are second only to the Reds for expected goals.
A home win in which both teams score looks a plausible outcome on Wednesday evening at odds of 7/4 with bet365.
Jota to get on the score sheet
With Salah unavailable, Klopp must pick three from four available forwards for his front line.
He has used four combinations for the five matches the Egyptian has missed, and as Luis Diaz was the odd man out for the FA Cup win over Norwich he could make the cut here.
The man in form is Diogo Jota though. The Portuguese striker has played 356 minutes since returning from injury and has scored four times and provided three assists. A goal contribution every 51 minutes is white hot in anybody’s language.
As he has proven to be the scourge of Arsenal – with seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances against them for the Reds – Klopp may hold Jota back for the match at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
But this is also a big game, and the former Wolves man is playing too well to omit. Jota has not yet scored against Chelsea so he can break his duck here. After looking at betting apps, we're taking a 5/4 price with Unibet.
Chelsea will fill Tierney’s notebook
While Klopp will miss many aspects of managing Liverpool when he leaves, dealing with referee Paul Tierney will not be among them.
The Reds’ boss once said he had no problems with referees, only Tierney, and he will oversee this match.
He should be busy. Chelsea’s league matches have averaged 5.8 cards this season, with every single game seeing at least four. It’s still a big ask to expect over 5.5, which is where the line by betting sites is set for an odds-against price.
With the Blues expected to have to defend hard, they could easily get over 3.5 cards. The last three visiting sides at Anfield in the league did, with United, Arsenal and Newcastle showing it isn’t just smaller clubs who receive plenty of bookings at Liverpool.
This bet has paid out in six of Chelsea’s 10 away matches, two of their homes and in another six games they had three yellow cards so nearly met the criteria. Mauricio Pochettino’s side should keep Tierney very active.
