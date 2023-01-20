Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter could really do with a few wins in the Premier League after dismal results of late for both their clubs, as Liverpool meet Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds have been beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their last two outings in the top flight, with their manager claiming he didn’t see the defeat - or the poor performance - coming against the Seagulls. The results have left the Anfield club down in ninth place, 10 points off the top four.

However, Chelsea’s plight is marginally worse: despite winning their own last league game, they’re 10th, level on points with their weekend hosts but with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

That was their first victory in four in the league, though they’re also now boosted by the €100m acquisition of winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt. Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.

Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference. The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Liverpool 10/11

Draw 29/10

Chelsea 17/5

Prediction

A narrow victory for the hosts, though this is a tough one to predict given the woeful defensive displays from both sides of late. Perhaps the midweek FA Cup win will be enough of a reset, though, for Klopp’s team to find the organisation they need? Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea.