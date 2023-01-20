Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways at the weekend, when they host Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Reds have lost their last two in the top flight, falling well off the pace for the top-four race in the process, but can go back up to sixth with a win here. They also won in midweek in their FA Cup replay against Wolves, to earn some respite from recent criticism.

No stranger to similar sounds of discontent is Blues boss Graham Potter, who has had an uneven start to life at Stamford Bridge, losing too many games but also trying to balance an influx of new signings.

Joao Felix won’t be available here, but Mykhailo Mudryk is - and Benoit Badiashile has quickly had a positive impact in defence too, so both could feature.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt. Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.

Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference. The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Liverpool 10/11

Draw 29/10

Chelsea 17/5

Prediction

A narrow victory for the hosts, though this is a tough one to predict given the woeful defensive displays from both sides of late. Perhaps the midweek FA Cup win will be enough of a reset, though, for Klopp’s team to find the organisation they need? Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea.