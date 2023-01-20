Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All eyes will be on Graham Potter’s lineup on Saturday, as he takes his Chelsea side to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Neither team have been in good form and sit in mid-table at the halfway stage of the season - but Potter has a new €100m signing to call upon in Mykhailo Mudryk. Having signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, the winger could debut from the start, given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.

Liverpool have lost their last two in the league but beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, giving Jurgen Klopp a bit of a selection dilemma on his own - whether to stick with a few of the players who impressed in that game, or whether to hand yet another chance to those who have underperformed this term.

A win for either can lift them to sixth, before the weekend’s other matches take place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt. Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.

Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference. The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Liverpool 10/11

Draw 29/10

Chelsea 17/5

Prediction

A narrow victory for the hosts, though this is a tough one to predict given the woeful defensive displays from both sides of late. Perhaps the midweek FA Cup win will be enough of a reset, though, for Klopp’s team to find the organisation they need? Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea.