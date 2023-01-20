Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two clubs who expected to be in the running for title challenges and top four spots instead meet in midtable, as Liverpool host Chelsea.

Ninth and tenth respectively is not where these sides anticipated being at this stage of the season, though inconsistency elsewhere means they could yet push far higher up the table - if they can get their act together defensively in particular.

The Blues are trying to do that by signing new players for new boss Graham Potter, with Benoit Badiashile into the side recently after joining from Monaco and Mykhailo Mudryk a potential debutant after being brought in from Shakhtar as an attacking reinforcement.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp believes Cody Gakpo will be the only addition of the window for the Reds, despite having been linked with a host of midfielders before the turn of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt. Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.

Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference. The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

CHE - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Liverpool 10/11

Draw 29/10

Chelsea 17/5

Prediction

A narrow victory for the hosts, though this is a tough one to predict given the woeful defensive displays from both sides of late. Perhaps the midweek FA Cup win will be enough of a reset, though, for Klopp’s team to find the organisation they need? Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea.