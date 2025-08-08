When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace? Date, kick-off time and how to watch Community Shield 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face Crystal Palace to raise the curtain on the 2025/26 English football season as they meet in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds return to the traditional season opener after clinching the Premier League title under Arne Slot, beating out Manchester City and Arsenal to claim their 20th domestic crown.

Meanwhile, Palace secured their spot with a historic FA Cup triumph, edging past City in the final to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

It promises to be an intriguing clash with both sides navigating significant summers in the transfer market. Liverpool have spent big with record-signing Florian Wirtz joining Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike, with interest remaining in Alexander Isak after Newcastle rejected a bid worth over £100m for the Sweden striker.

For Palace, the priority has been fending off interest in star playmaker Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guehi, with Arsenal and Liverpool circling as the window enters its final month. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Community Shield.

What is the Community Shield?

The Community Shield is a friendly match played between the winner of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup competitions. The game is played at Wembley every year ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

When is the Community Shield?

The 2025 Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace takes place on Sunday, 10 August, with kick-off at 3pm BST. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning from around 2pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match live via the discovery+ app.

Team news

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure should be the only absentees for Palace as the two recover from long-term absences, with the Eagles likely lining up in a similar way to how they did in the FA Cup final. Jean-Philippe Mateta should lead the line, supported by Ismaila Sarr and Arsenal target Eze, while Adam Wharton should feature in midfield and Glasner will likely go with his nfaovured back three of Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards.

Arne Slot should also have nearly a full squad to choose from, though the outgoing Darwin Nunez could be unavailable as he nears a move to Saudi Arabia.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez could all make their competitive debuts, with Rio Ngumoha potentially given a chance after an impressive pre-season.

Mo Salah will be expected to start, with Cody Gakpo potentially occupying the other wing after impressing against Bilbao. The usual duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister will likely anchor midfield, with Virgil van Dijk partnering Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence.

Predicted line-ups

Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr; Mateta.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Kerkez, Van Dijk, Konate, Frimpong; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Are there penalties and extra time in 2025 FA Community Shield?

There is no extra time period if there is a draw in 90 minutes. If the scores are level after 90 minutes, the match goes straight to penalties.

Odds

Liverpool win - 15/4

Draw - 10/3

Palace win - 3/5

