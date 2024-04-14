Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Alisson returns for Reds
Liverpool look to move back to the top of the table when they host the Eagles
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Sunday’s earlier kick off with the possibilty of moving back into first place should they triumph at Anfield.
The Reds, who have suffered a couple of disappointing results after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, will hope to get back to winning ways as some of their key players make returns from injury. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature today but Jurgen Klopp would prefer dominate the Eagles and not risk them if possible.
Palace meanwhile have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE
Confirmed lineups are in and Alisson returning in goal for the hosts is the big team news of the day.
LFC: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
PAL: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Eze
The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as the season enters the run-in.
Manchester City, the defending champions, are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under Pep Guardiola – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. City blew Arsenal away in last year’s run-in, but the Gunners are back in the fight this campaign.
The Premier League is now in Arsenal’s hands after Liverpool, who stood eight games away from the title, dropped points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp has turned to mind games to put the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s challengers, who are attempting to win their first league title in 20 years.
But City are lurking, and now have a favourable run ahead of them. So, with seven games to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost...
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all have tricky tests to pass as the Premier League title race hots up, but who has the best run-in?
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE
We’re around ten minutes from team news - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were back on the bench for the Reds in their 3-0 midweek defeat, but it remains to be seen if they are close enough to full fitness to actually start a must-win league game just yet. Only Jota came off the bench in that fixture, playing around 15 minutes.
For Palace, Michael Olise has been on the comeback trail off the bench too of late - he may make a return to the XI today for the visitors.
Confirmed lineups soon!
Mikel Arteta, on this occasion at least, wasn’t going to play any mind games. When asked after Arsenal’s win over Luton Town whether he would be watching the matches of Manchester City and Liverpool, he nodded happily. There was no sense of just concentrating on his own team. Arteta said he simply enjoyed watching good football, but his interest was obviously far more invested than that.
As the gatecrasher to English football’s main title rivalry, Arsenal have the most to learn. Their very presence at the top of the table, however, also gives both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola something to learn. Neither managerial great has ever been involved in a three-team title race, across 38 combined seasons.
Both have admitted to feeling a new excitement about it, as well as a different tension. There’s a crackle, that sense of event in almost every match. You can feel that gripping tension before each game, and it’s now in three dressing rooms. As evenings stretch out and nerves tighten, there’s nothing like it.
There’s certainly been little like this in English football, let alone in the Premier League era. A storied 124 seasons since the league’s formation in 1888 have only witnessed 11 campaigns where there were three teams which could have considered themselves involved in a proper title run-in. Only seven of those involved at least three sides finishing within a win of each other on the final day.
Miguel Delaney on the big title fight:
A three-way race between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City and a classic title run-in comes as the Premier League faces a crisis off the pitch, writes Miguel Delaney
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has insisted he has not been interviewed by Liverpool, let alone reached a verbal agreement to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The 39-year-old Portuguese has emerged as a candidate to move to Anfield, especially when Xabi Alonso, who had been seen as the favourite, decided he was going to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.
Liverpool are doing their due diligence into a number of options and have yet to identify their preferred choice while Amorim rebuffed reports in his home country and in Germany that he has accepted a deal by saying he is yet to speak to the Merseyside club.
The Sporting CP head coach is among the candidates to take over at Anfield in summer
Liverpool lost their unbeaten record at Anfield, perhaps any realistic chance of European glory, probably the farewell so many envisaged. But that wasn’t all. “We lost the plot a little bit,” said Jurgen Klopp. The German can seem to write his own story. He had supplied the twist in the plot with the sudden announcement of his resignation. Now the final chapter is starting to look very different. The treble may become the single, the Carabao Cup Klopp’s last trophy. Three days after what may now be his last match, Atalanta could win the Europa League. This was not the script Liverpool wanted.
Instead of building to a climax, the danger is that Klopp’s reign peters out. They have lost a first leg in Europe 3-0 before and staged a stirring, stunning comeback, but Barcelona may forever remain a one-off. Anfield has been the scene of some wonderful European nights under Klopp, but an evisceration by Atalanta was probably his worst on home soil and definitely Liverpool’s joint heaviest in continental competition on Merseyside. After going unbeaten for 33 games at Anfield, the fortress was stormed by a side 32 points behind the leaders in Serie A.
“This was probably a low point for us performance-wise, I would say, for a long time,” said Klopp. “We can make this the shortest press conference.” He didn’t, though, instead delivering a damning analysis. “It was a really bad game: oh my God. A lot of performances tonight were really ‘oops, wow, I didn’t know they could play like that’. A lot of the players looked really alone in a lot of moments. It was really bad.”
Klopp underestimated Atalanta, or overestimated his squad, as Liverpool crashed to a shock defeat at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp has promised his Liverpool players will show a reaction to their shock 3-0 Europa League home defeat to Atalanta when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool’s hopes of ending Klopp’s reign with a showpiece European final in Dublin are in real jeopardy after Atalanta punished a lacklustre display to inflict the Reds’ first home defeat in 14 months.
The second leg of the quarter-final tie will be played in Bergamo next week, but before then Liverpool’s attention returns to the intense three-way fight at the top of the Premier League, and a match against Oliver Glasner’s Palace side.
Liverpool’s hopes of playing the Europa League final in Dublin are in real jeopardy after a shock home defeat to Atalanta
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool against Crystal Palace. Kick-off is about two hours away, with the Reds looking to rediscover form and give their title ambitions a push following a dismal midweek showing in Europe.
For Palace, another win or two are still required for certain safety, but for Oliver Glasner it’s really about shaping his team and assessing the squad ahead of a full campaign in charge next year.
