✕ Close Premier League preview wrap - Who will blink first? Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal on title hunt

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Sunday’s earlier kick off with the possibilty of moving back into first place should they triumph at Anfield.

The Reds, who have suffered a couple of disappointing results after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, will hope to get back to winning ways as some of their key players make returns from injury. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature today but Jurgen Klopp would prefer dominate the Eagles and not risk them if possible.

Palace meanwhile have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: