Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: Latest team news and updates from Community Shield as new signings bid to impress
The Premier League champions and FA Cup winners clash at Wembley in the annual curtain-raiser for the season
The first silverware of the season is on the line as Liverpool battle Crystal Palace in the annual Community Shield curtain-raiser.
The meaning of the encounter between Premier League champions and FA Cup winners can be debated but both sides will relish an opportunity to knock off some rust before the new campaign begins in earnest next weekend. Despite their romp to the title last year, it’s been a busy summer for Liverpool with a number of new signings looking to impress Arne Slot - though it will also be a day tinged with sadness as tributes continue to be paid to Diogo Jota in the first competitive fixture since his death.
For Oliver Glasner’s unlikely cup winners, meanwhile, events in a Swiss court are perhaps the more consequential proceedings of the weekends with their European future in the balance as the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers an appeal from the London club over their demotion out of the Europa League. Glasner will be keen for his squad, which includes a couple of players linked with moves away, to focus on matters on the pitch as they look for another Wembley win.
Community Shield clash with Palace a 'good challenge' for Liverpool – Arne Slot
Liverpool will get a final tune-up for their Premier League title defence when today’s Community Shield pits them against Crystal Palace in what Arne Slot has called a “good challenge” for his side.
Slot has been busy strengthening a squad that won the league by 10 points last term by spending the best part of £300million on midfielder Florian Wirtz, forward Hugo Ekitike, left-back Milos Kerkez, right-back Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with more incomings possible.
After a pre-season campaign in which they have faced Preston, Stoke, AC Milan, Yokohama F. Marinos and Athletic Bilbao, Sunday’s trip to Wembley will be their first meeting with Premier League opposition since Palace held Slot’s men to a 1-1 draw on the final day of last season.
The pain and promise shared by Liverpool and Crystal Palace in an intriguing Community Shield
It was fitting that both Liverpool and Crystal Palace finished last season together, both on the highest of highs. One ending a 35-year wait to lift the Premier League in front of fans, the other ending a 164-year wait to win a first-ever major trophy.
They now begin the new campaign against one another, the Community Shield on the line, albeit off the back of respective summers that have paled in contrast.
Community Shield live
The curtain comes up on the 2025/26 top-flight season as Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. While the new campaign is already underway outside of the first division, the league season is still a week away for these two but this offers a crucial opportunity to build momentum and earn silverware to take into the important stuff to come.
Kick off at Wembley is at 3pm BST.
