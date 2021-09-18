Liverpool will look to build upon their strong start to the Premier League season when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield today.

The Reds are level with Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton with 10 points from their opening four games and could go top for the day with three points against the Eagles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last eight matches against Palace, including a 2-0 home win on the final day of last season which secured a top-four finish and Champions League football, in what was Roy Hodgson’s last game in charge.

Palace are now managed by Patrick Viera and the former Arsenal midfielder oversaw his first win in charge last weekend as his side defeated 10-man Tottenham 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September.

How can I watch?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp made several changes to his side for the visit of Milan, with Divock Origi and Joe Gomez handed their first starts of the season. Virgil van Dijk was rested for their Champions League opener but should return to Klopp’s team here, along with Thiago and Sadio Mane, who also started on the bench.

The Liverpool manager could make further changes with just two days rest in between the Milan game and today’s clash against Palace, but the German has a full squad to choose from - apart from Harvey Elliot, who has been ruled out for several months after successfully undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Odsonne Edouard’s spectacular debut against Spurs should see the Frenchman rewarded with a first Premier League start in place of Christian Benteke. Viera is unlikely to make too many other changes, unless he decides to move away from the 4-3-3 formation deployed against Spurs last weekend.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Djik, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Crystal Palace: 12/1

Prediction

Liverpool have got their swagger back following the return of Virgil van Dijk. Their forwards are also in form and that should result in a straight-forward victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace