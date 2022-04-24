Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
All the action and updates from Anfield in a crucial Merseyside derby for both teams
Sunday’s big game in the Premier League sees title-chasing Liverpool host relegation-threatened neighbours Everton at Anfield, with Frank Lampard’s team facing dropping into the bottom three just before kick-off if Burnley get a result at home to Wolves.
The Reds are still in the running for an unprecedented quadruple this season, but have no margin for error in the championship race after Man City hammered Watford on Saturday to move four points clear having played a game more. Jurgen Klopp’s team have only dropped points once in the league since 2 January though, that being at City only a couple of weeks ago - every other league fixture has ended in victory. They’re also into the FA Cup final and the Champions League semis, the first leg of which against Villarreal comes on Wednesday night.
Everton, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four and despite securing a last-gasp point against Leicester in midweek, they’re now on the verge of the drop zone and facing a very tough end to the season with Chelsea and Leicester next up, making this derby meeting even more important than usual. Follow all the live action from Anfield following the conclusion of the 2pm kick-offs below:
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
64 mins: It seems like this is the only one of the three games this afternoon where even the players are uninterested.
Essentially, nothing has happened in the last five minutes.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
62 mins: David Moyes is the first manager to roll the dice with a substitution. Declan Rice has replaced Mark Noble and picks up the armband as well.
Burnley 1-0 Wolves
Massive goal in the relegation battle! Matej Vydra has given Burnley the lead over Wolves and as it stands the Clarets are out of the relegation zone, two points above Everton!
Huge.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
60 mins: Chelsea committing a few more men forward now but they still need to up the tempo if they are going to find a breakthrough.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
59 mins: Chalobah tries his luck from distance and Fabianski is equal to it with a smart save.
You feel there might be a goal in this game now. That was NOT the case in the first half.
Brighton 2-2 Southampton
James Ward-Prowse has levelled things up at the Amex! It’s 2-2 and the England international has got both of them.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
56 mins: Chance for West Ham!
Johnson sends a brilliant pass down the line for Yarmolenko. The Ukrainian cuts inside and could go for goal himself but instead lays it off to Soucek whose shot is blocked by a last-ditch Chelsea body.
Big opportunity for the visitors.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
54 mins: The Chelsea supporters are in fine voice for the first time this afternoon.
Werner cuts inside and tries his luck but yet again Dawson is in the way to block it before it can reach Fabianski. Sensational defending.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
52 mins: Mount flashes a dangerous swinging cross into the box but no Chelsea player is attacking it and Fabianski allows it to drift beyond his far post.
Chelsea come again as Loftus-Cheek nods it down for Werner but Dawson does exceptionally well to block his goalbound effort.
Suddenly the crowd are sparked into life. Cresswell wins the ball with a sliding challenge on Kante inside the box as the fans appeal for a penalty. It wasn’t.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham
50 mins: West Ham need to have the belief that they can go on and win this game. Granted they are not playing Rice, Bowen and Antonio, but Chelsea are still there for the taking.
The European champions are half asleep and, if they’re not careful, are in danger of a fourth straight home defeat.
