(Getty Images)

Sunday’s big game in the Premier League sees title-chasing Liverpool host relegation-threatened neighbours Everton at Anfield, with Frank Lampard’s team facing dropping into the bottom three just before kick-off if Burnley get a result at home to Wolves.

The Reds are still in the running for an unprecedented quadruple this season, but have no margin for error in the championship race after Man City hammered Watford on Saturday to move four points clear having played a game more. Jurgen Klopp’s team have only dropped points once in the league since 2 January though, that being at City only a couple of weeks ago - every other league fixture has ended in victory. They’re also into the FA Cup final and the Champions League semis, the first leg of which against Villarreal comes on Wednesday night.

Everton, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four and despite securing a last-gasp point against Leicester in midweek, they’re now on the verge of the drop zone and facing a very tough end to the season with Chelsea and Leicester next up, making this derby meeting even more important than usual. Follow all the live action from Anfield following the conclusion of the 2pm kick-offs below: