Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday but Jurgen Klopp has urged players not to go over the top.

The derby is always a charged affair but last season saw the rivals take it to another level. Virgil van Dijk and Thiago suffered injuries in the heated match and the manager is keen not to see a repeat.

“I love intensity in football, I love physicality in football, but just within the rule book, just make sure we all stick to that,” he said.

“Don’t go over the top, like in the ‘good old times’. We have suffered from these situations. I just want to have a very intense, physical and aggressive football game, but not more, because we play games after the derby as well.”

But who will be playing for both sides and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 24 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Liverpool are having a good time with injuries as Roberto Firmino is the only doubt for the derby.

It’s a very different story for Everton who will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Odds

Liverpool - 1/6

Draw - 6/1

Everton - 14/1

Prediction

The two teams on the side of the derby are experiencing very different seasons. Liverpool are in their best form, while Everton could be relegated for the first time in the history. The Toffees’ performances haven’t improved much recently and they will struggle against a commanding Reds team. Liverpool 4-0 Everton.