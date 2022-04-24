Liverpool vs Everton prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Frank Lampard’s Everton will travel to Liverpool to compete in the Premier League Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The manager is bidding to keep the Toffees in the top flight after a disasterous season sees them just a point outside the relegation zone. The club also have a tough run in as alongside Liverpool they will play Chelsea, Leicester City, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The fixture this weekend has also been made more difficult for the visitors as Lampard confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin won’t feature. That is down to a thigh problem and the star has been unlucky with injuries this season.

The boss said: “No one is a machine, this is a tough industry. There is an element of bad luck. Dominic has had a bad run.”

But who will feature and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 24 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Liverpool are having a good time with injuries as Roberto Firmino is the only doubt for the derby.

It’s a very different story for Everton who will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Odds

Liverpool - 1/6

Draw - 6/1

Everton - 14/1

Prediction

The two teams on the side of the derby are experiencing very different seasons. Liverpool are in their best form, while Everton could be relegated for the first time in the history. The Toffees’ performances haven’t improved much recently and they will struggle against a commanding Reds team. Liverpool 4-0 Everton.