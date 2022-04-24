Is Liverpool vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know about the derby
Everton will hope to get more space between themselves and the relegation zone when they take on Liverpool in the Premier League.
Any points are needed at the side which was displayed when manager Frank Lampard said he would be happy to draw against the Reds.
When asked if he would be happy to take a point, he said: “What do you think? Of course. It’s a team that just put four past Manchester United. It is an incredible team and they have an incredible manager.”
And he added of the prospect of going to Anfield: “I’m a realist, you understand the position we’re in. I’ve played Liverpool, managed against Liverpool - it’s always daunting because you respect the level of player and manager they have. It’s a slightly different type of test, it’s why we’re in this game.”
So who could come out on top and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 24 April at Anfield.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Liverpool are having a good time with injuries as Roberto Firmino is the only doubt for the derby.
It’s a very different story for Everton who will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray
Odds
Liverpool - 1/6
Draw - 6/1
Everton - 14/1
Prediction
The two teams on the side of the derby are experiencing very different seasons. Liverpool are in their best form, while Everton could be relegated for the first time in the history. The Toffees’ performances haven’t improved much recently and they will struggle against a commanding Reds team. Liverpool 4-0 Everton.
