Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool have completed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for an initial £10m.

The fee for the Italy international winger could rise by a further £2.5m depending on add-ons, including Liverpool winning the Premier League and Champions League.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Anfield as he becomes the first outfield signing for Liverpool’s new regime.

“It's a dream that has become a reality,” Chiesa said. “When I hear the word Liverpool I think of trophies, victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield.

“It's really emotional for me. I can't wait to hear the anthem and hear all of the 60,000 fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone. I will give everything for this shirt and the fans. Forza Liverpool.”

Sporting director Richard Hughes, who was appointed this summer, has a particular knowledge of the Italian market while Chiesa has been on Liverpool’s radar since his days at Fiorentina.

Liverpool felt the price for Chiesa, who was in the last year of his contract, was a bargain. He had cost Juventus €50m (£42.1m) while they noted the comparable price paid for wingers this summer, with Chelsea spending £52m on Pedro Neto and £46m on Joao Felix.

Liverpool believe that, until recently, Chiesa would have been valued at £80m-£100m.

They also wanted to bring a sixth attacker and a fourth winger to give manager Arne Slot more options in attack and feel his pace and style of football make him well suited to the Premier League.