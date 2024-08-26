Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges lie ahead for Liverpool

Arne Slot admitted Liverpool have “a lot to prove” as he accepted that tougher challenges lie ahead after a winning start on Sunday, 25 August.

The Reds manager took over after Jurgen Klopp departed the club in May 2024.

He claimed a 2-0 victory over Brentford in his first competitive home match on Sunday.

Next week’s trip to Manchester United is likely to be the first acid test of Slot’s reign

“Two good wins against difficult opponents,” Slot said. “Brentford had a very good opening game last week but there’s still a lot for us to prove with the whole season coming up.”