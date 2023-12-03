✕ Close Klopp - Pep and Nunez's confrontation 'nothing to do with fierce rivalry'

Liverpool will be looking to build on their draw at Manchester City last weekend when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

It has been a good week for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who already secured their place in the Europa League knockout stages with a win against LASK with a much-changed starting XI on Thursday.

Mohamed Salah scored that night and goes into the meeting with Fulham on 199 club goals, just one away from joining the 200 club, a feat that only five other players have achieved for Liverpool.

In the league, Liverpool will not want to drop points after Arsenal’s narrow win over Wolves on Saturday moved them five points clear of the Reds, while Manchester City are within striking distance just a point above Klopp’s men.

