Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah bids for milestone goal
Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League as they look to remain right in the title hunt
Liverpool will be looking to build on their draw at Manchester City last weekend when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.
It has been a good week for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who already secured their place in the Europa League knockout stages with a win against LASK with a much-changed starting XI on Thursday.
Mohamed Salah scored that night and goes into the meeting with Fulham on 199 club goals, just one away from joining the 200 club, a feat that only five other players have achieved for Liverpool.
In the league, Liverpool will not want to drop points after Arsenal’s narrow win over Wolves on Saturday moved them five points clear of the Reds, while Manchester City are within striking distance just a point above Klopp’s men.
Liverpool vs Fulham
Over in the FA Cup third round draw, Liverpool have only gone and got Arsenal away!
Fulham will face Rotherham at home.
Liverpool vs Fulham - team news!
Liverpool make three changes from last weekend’s draw at Manchester City: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz come in for the injured pair of Alisson and Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones.
Mohamed Salah starts as he bids to join Liverpool’s 200 club.
Liverpool vs Fulham - team news!
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez
Liverpool vs Fulham - team news coming up
Just a few minutes away from the confirmed lineups reaching us - will we see any surprises?
Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries
Both players will miss out today’s fixture after picking up respective injuries.
Liverpool will be without Alisson for at least two weeks with the goalkeeper’s hamstring injury not as bad as first feared.
Alisson is set to miss five matches but could return for the visit of Manchester United on December 17, with back-up Caoimhin Kelleher set to step up to Premier League duty in the meantime.
There was less good news surrounding Diogo Jota’s fitness, however, with the forward out for “a bit longer” after he was forced off at the Etihad in their game against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries
Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a spell in goal while Alisson is sidelined
Liverpool vs Fulham - predicted line-ups
We should get teams in about 15 minutes or so, but here is how we think both teams will line up:
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Iwobi, Jimenez, Willian.
Liverpool vs Fulham - early team news
Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, and will miss out here, with the Brazilian goalkeeper closer to a return than the Portuguese forward. Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic remain out, too.
Joao Palhinha should be back amongst things in the Fulham midfield after serving a suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo is fit again to contend for a place at the back. Issa Diop and Adama Traore are among those currently unavailable to Marco Silva.
Liverpool vs Fulham - everything you need to know
When is Liverpool vs Fulham?
Liverpool vs Fulham is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
The match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom having not originally been selected as a television fixture. It has been moved to Sunday due to the Reds’ participation in the Europa League on Thursday night. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday night.
Liverpool vs Fulham
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield.
Fulham had a better season than many had expected last year, but have had a more measured start to this season, largely due to the selling of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer and the club’s inability to replace the talisman with a goalscorer of similar calibre.
However, Marco Silva’s side can be organised and difficult to break down, and have won at Anfield in recent years, although that was under previous manager Scott Parker.
