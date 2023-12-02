Liverpool vs Fulham predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Liverpool vs Fulham betting tips Liverpool win to nil – 5/4 with Betway

Darwin Nunez to score any time – 11/10 with Bet365

Over 10.5 corners – 10/11 with BoyleSports As much as Arsenal go into the weekend top of the league and Aston Villa are level on points with Liverpool, the reality for the Reds is that Manchester City are their primary target. A win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday will see Jurgen Klopp's side overtake the defending champions before City host Tottenham Hotspur later in the day. Liverpool are third favourites to win the 2023/24 Premier League, with offering a best price of 5/1.

A win over Fulham is unlikely to significantly shift that needle – unless Arsenal and City both lose this weekend – but with a full set of league fixtures in midweek, the next nine days of action could be huge for the title race. The Reds’ next two games after this are on the road, at Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, so while they will be expected to win those matches, they will want to make use of the Anfield factor here. Is there any chance for Fulham to upset their sizeable ? Here are our predictions.

Liverpool to win with a clean sheet Marco Silva’s side come into the game on the back of just their fourth win of the league campaign, so they should be feeling confident. The Cottagers will also welcome back Joao Palhinha from suspension, and his contribution since the start of 2022/23 has been sizeable. Fulham’s goal difference has been +1.44 per 90 minutes better when he has played compared with when he hasn’t in that period. As much as these factors should help the visitors, the fact remains they have gone six away league games without a victory. If Sheffield United win at Burnley on Saturday afternoon, the Whites will have sole possession of the longest winless run on the road in the top flight. That’s not a record which would inspire confidence ahead of any away trip, never mind when going to face arguably the strongest home team the Premier League can offer.

Fulham recorded a 1-0 at Anfield in March 2021, thanks to a goal from Mario Lemina. Since that defeat, Liverpool have played 48 league games on home turf, winning 37, drawing 10 and losing just once, to Leeds United in October last year. Such strong runs must come to an end eventually, but this is unlikely to be the match responsible, especially when Liverpool are setting club records. By beating LASK 4-0 on Thursday night, the Reds won their 10th consecutive home game by at least a two-goal margin, the first time they have ever had such a run of that length. While not flawless defensively in those matches, Liverpool have won to nil in four of their six home league games this season. Aside from that Fulham victory two years ago, four of the last five Anfield meetings of these teams have seen the Reds win to nil. With Silva’s side being the joint-fourth lowest scoring team in the division, that could be the outcome once again. Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 1: Liverpool win to nil – 5/4 with Betway

Darwin Nunez is bursting to score The player likeliest to put Fulham to the sword is Mohamed Salah, just as he did when these teams last met. The 31-year-old has scored in four of his six Liverpool games against the Whites. Salah makes his mark in almost every game at Anfield too. Yet something strange happened at Manchester City last weekend – he started a league game for the Reds and didn’t have a shot, for the first time. Clearly, this is an easier match on paper, and he may score to improve his chances as finishing as the Premier League's top scorer this season.

But it’s Darwin Nunez who has been banging on the door far harder in recent weeks and without reward. In Liverpool’s last three league matches, he has taken 16 shots worth approximately 1.5 expected goals, putting seven attempts on target, yet has not found the net. Nunez has had eight Opta-defined big chances in Liverpool’s six home league games this season and had another in a brief run out on Thursday, so could get some opportunities here. He can prove to be a better value selection than Salah in the odds with , we’re backing him to find the net at Anfield. Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score any time – 11/10 with Bet365

Watch the corners Liverpool are so threatening from set pieces that they are happy when they have plenty of corners. Their occasionally wide-open defence – though far less than last season – means they usually give up quite a few too. The Reds’ last five league matches have averaged 13.4 corners and all saw at least 11. Similarly, every match at Anfield this term has hit double figures.

Fulham might be near the bottom of the corners per game standings for 2023/24 but that might not matter in the context of who they’re facing here. After all, their last two visits to the red half of Merseyside featured 12 and 13 corners respectively. With Liverpool seemingly set to dominate the game once again, we're opting for over 10.5 corners in this match. Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 10/11 with BoyleSports