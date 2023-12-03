✕ Close I enjoy Ange approach to football - Guardiola

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City will want to bounce back after dropping points against Liverpool last weekend as they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men started the season as favourites after winning the treble last year but after their draw against Liverpool and Arsenal’s late win at Brentford, they began the weekend one point behind the Gunners – which was extended to four as the Londoners held on to defeat Wolves yesterday.

The City boss praised Ange Postecoglou for changing the way Tottenham play and transforming their fortunes, but knows they will want to cause an upset on Sunday. For Tottenham, however, it will be a case of putting previous results behind them. They have lost the last three in the Premier League and are dealing with a host of injury problems.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get the latest match odds and tips here.