Manchester City vs Tottenham betting tips: Premier League predictions and odds

Tottenham have tumbled down the standings after suffering three defeats on the bounce. Injuries and suspensions means Spurs are down to the bare bones, although their displays at the back have also been suspect. Ange Postecoglou’s men have been cut open too easily and are paying the price for the high-risk high-reward tactics that the Australian has employed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Due to Spurs’ recent struggles, City are heavy favourites for the game and you can find odds as high as 9/1 with for the visitors to win. Whatever the outcome, we’re not expecting a boring game in Manchester. Here are our predictions for the contest.

Will City to get back to winning ways? Although Spurs have struggled of late, City will not welcome the sight of Postecoglou’s men after struggling in recent matches against the north London outfit. Tottenham have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides, including their 1-0 home win over City in February. City also needed a dramatic second-half comeback to win last season's home fixture after conceding two goals in the first half before romping to a 4-2 triumph. However, City will be licking their lips at Tottenham’s defensive woes and will be hopeful of capitalising on the same high line that Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa have exposed in recent weeks. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are poised to start in the middle of the backline once more with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both missing due to suspension and injury respectively. Eric Dier could also be recalled after missing the defeat to Villa.

Guardiola’s men were clinical on the road against Chelsea, but not quite at their best in the attacking third against Liverpool. Haaland was on point to take his one clear-cut opening in front of goal, but the Citizens could not get the decisive second to take the game away from the Reds. They were excellent in the second half against Leipzig to storm back and secure the win, but they too have issues at the back. City have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven league games, which came in the triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Lois Openda exposed their backline for Leipzig during the week with two first-half goals, and given the way Tottenham are playing they have the talent to at least get on the scoresheet. We believe City will have enough to get the win on home soil, but Spurs could trouble the hosts with at least one goal. After looking at odds from , we’re backing City to win and both teams to score at odds of 29/20 with with our first Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction. Manchester City vs Tottenham Tip 1: Man City to win and BTTS – 29/20 William Hill

Haaland to thrive against second-choice defenders Haaland found the back of the net in City’s 4-2 win over Spurs at the Etihad Stadium last season, although he was held in check at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Norwegian was on the spot against Liverpool to find the net with a clinical finish. He showed the difference between himself and Darwin Nunez, taking a sublime touch before burying his effort past Alisson, whereas the Liverpool man faltered. The 23-year-old has scored in seven out of his last eight games for City in all competitions, the one game he failed to fire, he limped off injury at half-time in a 6-1 win over Bournemouth.

He continues to astound with his prolific nature in front of goal and it is evident he is once again the overwhelming favourite with betting sites to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer. We’re expecting him to have another fine outing against Tottenham. He has scored two goals or more in six games this season, and we’re backing him to notch at least a brace to take advantage of Spurs’ defensive selection woes at 13/5 with . Manchester City vs Tottenham Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 13/5 BetVictor

Watch out for corners at the Etihad Stadium You don’t typically associate Man City with a team that collects a lot of corners due to their possession-based system. But this season, only Arsenal have earned more corners than City, who have accumulated 89 in their 13 matches. Tottenham are not far behind with 71, so it leads us to believe we could see a fair few set pieces at the Etihad.

Games involving Tottenham have averaged 11.69 corners per game, only contests involving Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham have more. The corner line has been set at 10.5 to reflect these statistics, and it is a fine line given the way the game can flow, especially if we witness a lot of goalmouth action. But, after considering the , we’re backing over 10.5 corners at 1/1 with . Manchester City vs Tottenham Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 1/1 bet365