Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for four trophies this season and will hope the Carabao Cup is the first of them, although Marco Silva’s side are set to be tough opposition and will look to make life difficult for the Reds ahead of the return leg at Craven Cottage later this month.

Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players as Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, with the news that influential vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for at least three weeks adding to the absences of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup respectively.

The Liverpool manager could therefore be forced to shuffle his pack following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to be closer to full strength as the Cottagers target their first ever major domestic honour. Fulham have not played in a major final since losing the Uefa Cup to Juventus back in 2009 but are now dreaming of Wembley, with Middlesbrough defeating Chelsea in the first leg of the other semi-final at the Riverside last night.

