Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Could the Carabao Cup semi-finals stage another shock after Middlesbrough’s win over Chelsea last night?
Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for four trophies this season and will hope the Carabao Cup is the first of them, although Marco Silva’s side are set to be tough opposition and will look to make life difficult for the Reds ahead of the return leg at Craven Cottage later this month.
Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players as Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, with the news that influential vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for at least three weeks adding to the absences of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup respectively.
The Liverpool manager could therefore be forced to shuffle his pack following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to be closer to full strength as the Cottagers target their first ever major domestic honour. Fulham have not played in a major final since losing the Uefa Cup to Juventus back in 2009 but are now dreaming of Wembley, with Middlesbrough defeating Chelsea in the first leg of the other semi-final at the Riverside last night.
Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.
Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates
Fulham’s route to semi-finals
1st round: Bye
2nd round: Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (5-3 on pens)
3rd round: Fulham 2-1 Norwich
Fourth round: Ipswich 1-3 Fulham
Quarter-finals: Everton 1-1 Fulham (won 7-6 on pens)
Liverpool’s route to semi-finals
1st round: Bye
2nd round: Bye
3rd round: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester
Fourth round: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
Quarter-finals: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham
Odds
Liverpool 2/5
Draw 9/2
Fulham 7/1
Prediction
The hosts to have the firepower to establish a first-leg lead, but with work still to do. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz
FUL - Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, DeCordova Reid, Wilson, Pereira, Jimenez
What is the Fulham team news?
Fulham will be missing Adama Traore and Tim Ream, both injured, while the trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are likewise at the Afcon. Otherwise they are well set and Silva may just need to decide which two of Willian, Harry Wilson and Bobby DeCordova Reid start on the flanks.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Liverpool are without long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip. Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup and Mohamed Salah has left for the Africa Cup of Nations. Dominik Szoboszlai is also out with a shorter-term hamstring injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also now sidelined. The latter’s absence means either Conor Bradley could start right-back or Owen Beck on the left, with Joe Gomez switching flanks according to that choice.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at Anfield at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.
Good evening
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s match in our live blog.
