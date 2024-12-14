Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Reds look to extend lead at the top

✕ Close Arne Slot wants fit-again Alisson to show level at Liverpool over 'weeks and months'

Liverpool return to Premier League action bidding to widen their margin at the top of the table, with Fulham the visitors to Anfield.

Arne Slot’s league leaders were granted a weekend off as Storm Darragh blew away the Merseyside derby last Saturday, but the side returned to action well, taking care of business in the Champions League to continue a perfect start in the competition. Confidence is high at the club, particularly after the return from injury of Alisson in goal. Victory here would take Liverpool at least six points clear overnight with a game in hand on their rivals.

Bidding to stop the hosts securing the three points are a Fulham team enjoying a relatively productive spell of their own. Just one defeat in their last six games has allowed Marco Silva’s men to climb into the top half, with a strong point and a battling performance against Arsenal last weekend showcasing their defensive strength. Can they similarly frustrate the title favourites on the road?

