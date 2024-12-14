Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Reds look to extend lead at the top
After the postponement of the Merseyside derby, Arne Slot’s side look to build on a four-point advantage atop the Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action bidding to widen their margin at the top of the table, with Fulham the visitors to Anfield.
Arne Slot’s league leaders were granted a weekend off as Storm Darragh blew away the Merseyside derby last Saturday, but the side returned to action well, taking care of business in the Champions League to continue a perfect start in the competition. Confidence is high at the club, particularly after the return from injury of Alisson in goal. Victory here would take Liverpool at least six points clear overnight with a game in hand on their rivals.
Bidding to stop the hosts securing the three points are a Fulham team enjoying a relatively productive spell of their own. Just one defeat in their last six games has allowed Marco Silva’s men to climb into the top half, with a strong point and a battling performance against Arsenal last weekend showcasing their defensive strength. Can they similarly frustrate the title favourites on the road?
Follow all of the latest from Anfield in our live blog below:
Marco Silva hails Fulham’s work ethic ahead of Liverpool clash
Marco Silva praised the work ethic in his Fulham side during their Premier League campaign so far this season.
Fulham are 10th in the table after 15 games, something head coach Silva attributes to the high standards at the club.
The Cottagers boss has been pleased with his side’s start to the season and they now face a tough test today at league leaders Liverpool.
“I don’t see football or success in football without hard work, that is the first thing,” Silva said.
“It’s been one of the reasons why everything has been going well the last three or four seasons. Everybody works really hard, it’s the demands from ourselves in the football club - they are high.
“If you work hard every single day, the standards and demands they are high, of course you are able to respond in this league, that is so tough and is so difficult with the best players and the best managers in the world and some of the best clubs too.
“The quality of the players, we work with them. Being able to keep a good platform inside, even if you have been losing some key players, but at the same time adding good players for our squad too.
“Everything together is giving us the chance to perform the way we’ve been performing and to be able until now - I know it’s the beginning of December with a lot of fights and big games ahead of us - but it has been really good to see the way the team is responding.”
Joe Gomez reveals how close he came to Liverpool exit after shining in new role
One of those to impress in Catalonia was Joe Gomez, who very nearly left Liverpool in the summer. Will he start again alongside Virgil van Dijk today?
Liverpool’s goalkeepers are the best in Europe. Strangely, there are doubts over both
The midweek win over Girona marked a return to action for Alisson in the Liverpool goal, welcome news for Arne Slot. It leaves the Dutch manager with two excellent options between the sticks - but there’s a fair bit of uncertainty over both his goalkeepers’ futures. Richard Jolly explains:
Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE
A very good afternoon and welcome to LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League. Arne Slot’s league leaders enjoyed a Saturday off last weekend as the Merseyside derby was postponed, but will be back on the hunt as they look to widen their margin at the top of the table. But Fulham showed against Arsenal just how solid they can be defensively, and will hope to provide another twist in the title race.
Kick off is at 3pm GMT at Anfield.
