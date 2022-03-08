Liverpool host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side boast a commanding 2-0 lead from the first leg in Milan after late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah swung the tie firmly in Liverpool’s favour.

The Reds were not at their best at the weekend but held onto a 1-0 win against West Ham to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

After their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Norwich in the FA Cup ensured the prospect of an unprecedented quadruple remains an outside possibility too.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 8 March at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App from 7pm.

What is the team news?

There are doubts over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, although none of the trio have been officially ruled out by Jurgen Klopp as of yet.

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for Inter while Ivan Perisic missed the club’s victory over Salernitana.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez.

Odds

Liverpool - 8/15

Draw - 10/3

Inter Milan -19/4

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form and, with the benefit of home advantage at Anfield, should be able to fend off the threat of an Inter comeback. Liverpool 1-1 Inter Milan.