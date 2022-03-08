Liverpool vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Jones and Thiago start
Liverpool host Inter Milan for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tonight. The Reds travelled to the San Siro three weeks ago, meeting a resolute Inter side who held their own for most of the game and even looked likely to nick a win before Liverpool struck. They left it late, opening the scoring through Roberto Firmino’s 75th minute header before Mo Salah added a second inside the final 10 minutes to leave Inter boss, Simone Inzaghi, bemused as to how his team had lost by two goals.
“Teams like Liverpool have something more,” he mused before kick-off, “They always give you the idea that you’re in it, that you can score a goal. Instead, they punish you.”
How right he was. It was shaping up for an Inter triumph, they put on persistent pressure, won duels in midfield and counter attacked brilliantly. Firmino’s opener was the first shot on goal from either side but that won’t make the first leg scoreline feel any less agonising for Inzaghi’s men who head to Anfield needing to make up a two-goal deficit.
It will be tough. Anfield is a notoriously difficult place to come and win, especially on European nights, and Jurgen Klopp’s team head into the game in exceptional form having already picked up silverware in between these two meetings.
Follow the live action as Liverpool look to reach Champions League quarter-finals:
Jurgen Klopp is excited about tonight’s game but knows his team has to go out and win instead of trying to defend their two-goal aggregate lead. Writing in the programme notes for this evening’s Champions League tie, Klopp said:
Liverpool have faced Italian opponents 15 times at Anfield, winning nine and losing five – with the defeats coming at the hands of Genoa (1992), AS Roma (2001), Fiorentina (2009), Udinese (2012) and Atalanta BC (2020).
Atalanta are the only Italian side to come to Anfield and win by a two-goal margin (2-0 in 2020) – albeit in an empty stadium.
Only once have the Reds been knocked out after holding a two-goal first-leg lead. The victors were Internazionale in the European Cup semi-final in 1965, with Liverpool losing 3-0 at San Siro after earlier winning 3-1 at Anfield.
In the first leg Klopp became only the eighth manager to win 50 Champions League games, following Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and Rafael Benitez.
Liverpool are the only team in this season’s competition with a 100 per cent win record. The two other clubs who won every group game, AFC Ajax and Bayern Munich, both drew their first-leg match in this round.
This will be Liverpool’s 200th European game as the home team, though that includes one in Budapest against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last season. In the previous 198 at Anfield they have only lost by two goals seven times.
Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Jurgen Klopp bemused by criticism of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp continues to be bemused at critics who claim Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot defend.
The England right-back was a decisive force in the 1-0 win over West Ham which kept up the pressure in the title race, providing the cross for Sadio Mane’s winner and then effecting a brilliant goal-line clearance at the other end.
“Absolutely, I don’t understand that, that’s true, but I don’t think I will change that with whatever I will say,” said Klopp when asked if he knew why the 23-year-old’s defensive game continued to attract scrutiny.
Jurgen Klopp bemused by criticism of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold
The England right-back was a decisive force in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, assisting the only goal of the game and clearing a Pablo Fornals effort of the line
Sadio Mane will be making his 50th Champions League appearance for Liverpool tonight.
He becomes only the sixth player to reach this milestone for the club (after Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, John Arne Riise, Sami Hyypia and Mo Salah), and also becomes the first Senegalese player to reach a half-century of Champions League appearances.
Inter are in the Champions League knockout rounds for the 11th time but the first time in 10 years having finished runners-up to Real Madrid in Group D, while Liverpool became the first English club to win all six group games as they ended Group B 11 points clear.
This is one of two ties in the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16, along with Benfica-Ajax, to bring together two former European Cup winners, although this is only these sides’ sixth competitive fixture.
Inter Milan coach, Simone Inzaghi believes it is crucial that his team make early inroads into Liverpool’s two-goal lead if they have any chance of making into the next round. Speaking before the game he said:
Liverpool's defensive heart building a platform for quadruple ambitions
Trent Alexander-Arnold had posted a tweet with a simple yet assertive message. “No Entry,” it read, accompanied by an image of his goalline clearance to deny a dink from Pablo Fornals.
“Our aim, first and foremost, is to keep a clean sheet,” the right-back said in the aftermath of Liverpool’s taxing 1-0 victory over West Ham. “We’ve been able to do that well over the last few weeks especially, but we want to make sure we keep it going.”
Naturally, a team that possesses the explosive artillery of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will be viewed through the prism of their offensive might.
Scoring three or more regularly does little to shake that framing, but it is at the other end of the pitch where the platform for a possible quadruple has been constructed.
Liverpool’s defensive heart building a platform for quadruple ambitions
The Premier League title chasers have conceded just seven times in all competitions this year
The first leg
The Reds travelled to the San Siro three weeks ago and met a resolute Inter Milan who held their own for most of the game and even looked likely to nick a win before Liverpool struck.
They left it late, opening the scoring through Roberto Firmino’s 75th minute header before Mo Salah added a second inside the final 10 minutes to leave Inter chasing a two-goal deficit at Anfield this evening.
"They don’t come here as tourists," said Jurgen Klopp, "I know that they want to chase the game - that’s what we want to do because we are not a team who defends results."
