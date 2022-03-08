Close Fabinho on Liverpool's quadruple hopes

Liverpool host Inter Milan for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tonight. The Reds travelled to the San Siro three weeks ago, meeting a resolute Inter side who held their own for most of the game and even looked likely to nick a win before Liverpool struck. They left it late, opening the scoring through Roberto Firmino’s 75th minute header before Mo Salah added a second inside the final 10 minutes to leave Inter boss, Simone Inzaghi, bemused as to how his team had lost by two goals.

“Teams like Liverpool have something more,” he mused before kick-off, “They always give you the idea that you’re in it, that you can score a goal. Instead, they punish you.”

How right he was. It was shaping up for an Inter triumph, they put on persistent pressure, won duels in midfield and counter attacked brilliantly. Firmino’s opener was the first shot on goal from either side but that won’t make the first leg scoreline feel any less agonising for Inzaghi’s men who head to Anfield needing to make up a two-goal deficit.

It will be tough. Anfield is a notoriously difficult place to come and win, especially on European nights, and Jurgen Klopp’s team head into the game in exceptional form having already picked up silverware in between these two meetings.

Follow the live action as Liverpool look to reach Champions League quarter-finals: