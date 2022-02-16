Liverpool play Inter Milan tonight in a huge clash in the Champions League round of 16 at the San Siro.

Both sides are second in their respective domestic divisions in what is a meeting of two European heavyweights, with nine Champions League titles between them.

Liverpool trail Manchester City in the Premier League but have won four games in a row to keep pace with the leaders, while Inter Milan have dropped behind city rivals AC Milan after one win in their last four.

The Reds defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in December as Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified as group winners with a 100 percent record, while Inter finished as runners-up to Real Madrid.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game this evening.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have no reported injury absences, so Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from. Diogo Jota could come into the team after starting Sunday’s trip to Burnley on the bench, while Thiago could also be handed a start.

Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are injury doubts for Inter, while Nicolo Barella is suspended after he was sent off in Inter’s last Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction

Liverpool have been so strong in Europe this season and with their squad back at full-strength, it’s hard to look past Jurgen Klopp’s side. Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool