Liverpool return to Champions League action this evening as they travel to Inter Milan in the first leg of the round of 16 tie at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a 100 percent record in Europe this season and qualified for the knockout phase thanks to impressive results against AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto as they cruised through a difficult group.

The Reds are back at full strength ahead of the return of the Champions League and have been in great form domestically, winning four games in a row in the Premier League and advancing in both domestic cup competitions.

The face an Inter Milan side who have responded well to losing manager Antonio Conte and top-scorer Romelu Lukaku from last season’s title-winning campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game this evening.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have no reported injury absences, so Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from. Diogo Jota could come into the team after starting Sunday’s trip to Burnley on the bench, while Thiago could also be handed a start.

Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are injury doubts for Inter, while Nicolo Barella is suspended after he was sent off in Inter’s last Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction

Liverpool have been so strong in Europe this season and with their squad back at full-strength, it’s hard to look past Jurgen Klopp’s side. Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool