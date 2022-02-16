Liverpool face Inter Milan tonight in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Reds visit the San Siro having already won there in the Champions League this season, as they beat AC Milan to finish top of the group with a 100 percent record.

Inter trail AC Milan by a point in Serie A, albeit with a game in hand, and the Italian champions have responded well to losing manager Antonio Conte and top-scorer Romelu Lukaku last summer.

This is the first meeting between Liverpool and Inter Milan since 2008, when the Premier League side won at the San Siro to reach the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have no reported injury absences, so Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from. Diogo Jota could come into the team after starting Sunday’s trip to Burnley on the bench, while Thiago could also be handed a start.

Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are injury doubts for Inter, while Nicolo Barella is suspended after he was sent off in Inter’s last Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction

Liverpool have been so strong in Europe this season and with their squad back at full-strength, it’s hard to look past Jurgen Klopp’s side. Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool