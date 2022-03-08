Liverpool take a commanding lead into the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Inter Milan tonight.

Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool leave Milan with a 2-0 victory last month and put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s strong form has hardly relented since then, with their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final followed by a smooth passage past Norwich into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool have kept up the pressure on Manchester City in the title race too, with seven consecutive league wins closing the gap to just six points at the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 8 March at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App from 7pm.

What is the team news?

There are doubts over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, although none of the trio have been officially ruled out by Jurgen Klopp as of yet.

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for Inter while Ivan Perisic missed the club’s victory over Salernitana.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez.

Odds

Liverpool - 8/15

Draw - 10/3

Inter Milan -19/4

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form and, with the benefit of home advantage at Anfield, should be able to fend off the threat of an Inter comeback. Liverpool 1-1 Inter Milan.