Liverpool are aiming to ensure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they face Inter Milan tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take a commanding lead into the second leg after an impressive outing in Milan, with late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealing a 2-0 victory.

That result came amid what has been a resoundingly impressive run of form, with a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final preceding Liverpool securing their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals too.

Their Premier League form has been no less impressive either, with seven consecutive wins closing the gap to just six points at the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 8 March at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App from 7pm.

What is the team news?

There are doubts over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, although none of the trio have been officially ruled out by Jurgen Klopp as of yet.

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for Inter while Ivan Perisic missed the club’s victory over Salernitana.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez.

Odds

Liverpool - 8/15

Draw - 10/3

Inter Milan -19/4

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form and, with the benefit of home advantage at Anfield, should be able to fend off the threat of an Inter comeback. Liverpool 1-1 Inter Milan.