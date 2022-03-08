Liverpool welcome Inter Milan to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight.

The Reds have one foot in the quarter-finals after late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side of a commanding 2-0 lead.

That strong form in Europe has been matched by Liverpool’s results elsewhere, with their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final followed by victory over Norwich in the FA Cup.

They have maintained their pressure on Manchester City in the title race too, with a hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham ensuring the gap at the top remains at just six points.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 8 March at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App from 7pm.

What is the team news?

There are doubts over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, although none of the trio have been officially ruled out by Jurgen Klopp as of yet.

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for Inter while Ivan Perisic missed the club’s victory over Salernitana.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez.

Odds

Liverpool - 8/15

Draw - 10/3

Inter Milan -19/4

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form and, with the benefit of home advantage at Anfield, should be able to fend off the threat of an Inter comeback. Liverpool 1-1 Inter Milan.