Liverpool’s fringe players return to prominence to boost Reds’ overlooked title prospects

One win over a newly promoted outfit isn’t going to persuade any doubters that Liverpool have what it takes to win back the Premier League crown, but Jurgen Klopp might think one or two parts of the performance in the 3-0 win at Norwich City could prove to be noteworthy across 10 months of a title race.

The quality shown in attack, sure - but also that a portion of the team was made up of players not usually considered starters.

Last term, injury issues and other obstacles saw the Reds struggle to keep pace with Manchester City past the new year, when absences to a string of defenders effectively wiped out any silverware hopes. As the campaign went on, Klopp explained that he was reluctant to rotate and bring in fringe players because consistency was key when the XI wasn’t filled by those who usually represent the spine of the team.

With Liverpool not spending as extravagantly as their rivals and a deep squad necessary to go the distance in the league, those outside the perceived strongest XI dictate much.

As such, it was perhaps notable that several fringe players from last term not only were handed a chance at Carrow Road, but seized it.

Kostas Tsimikas is quickly making himself something of a cult figure among the fanbase, referring to himself as a “Greek Scouser” in his social media posts and performing in pre-season with energetic, forward-thinking intent.

In the absence of Andy Robertson, Tsimikas clocked up his first 90 minutes in the Premier League, just over a year to the day after signing for Liverpool; Covid, injuries and the form of the Scot restricted him to a mere six minutes on the pitch last term in this competition. His overlapping runs, dangerous set-piece delivery and tenacious defensive work will further endear him to the home support once he makes his first Anfield league start.

Further forward, Naby Keita clocked up 82 minutes against the Canaries. It makes for dubious inclusion in the ‘positives’ column on the face of it, but the No8 has been so frequently sidelined by injuries that this haul represents almost 16% of total his total Premier League game time last term.

Fans, and indeed his manager, have been awaiting the fulfillment of his undoubted quality since he signed from Leipzig in 2018; this performance alone won’t have them convinced he’s ready to nail down a first-team spot, but a run of games and time in the side could gradually see him emerge as the potential successor to Gini Wijnaldum in that left-sided role in midfield.

Certainly, against the Canaries Keita filled many of the same functions as the Dutchman, retaining possession in superb fashion despite pressure on him in midfield, winning back the ball in his own half of the pitch and covering in behind the aforementioned Tsimikas during his raids forward. This wasn’t a spectacular showing, but a consistent and reliable one - again much in the mould of Wijnaldum during his time in Red.

By the same token, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hour on the pitch was a full quarter of the game time he managed in 20/21 - just 244 minutes.

Even James Milner only played just over 1,000 league minutes last season, despite tallying 26 appearances.

Add in the battle which seems to be brewing nicely in attack between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the No9 role, and Klopp might just feel that the biggest positive to come from the opening weekend of the season is not the three points, but the feeling that his squad is somewhat stronger than some have given credit for.

It has not gone unnoticed among Liverpool supporters that few in the national media have tipped them ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea - incredible squads, big summer expenditure, elite managers - to win this season’s Premier League.

Outside chatter has never mattered to Klopp, however, and a manager who has always placed such stock in personal relationships might feel he has been repaid in part for faith in last season’s fringe players stepping up at the start of the new campaign. In the newest edition of the Premier League marathon, those ‘irregulars’ will be required every bit as much as the more familiar spine.