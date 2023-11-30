Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat to Toulouse as they return to Europa League action.

Austrian club LASK are on Merseyside with two fixtures left in each side’s group stage campaign.

Two wins from two would make certain of top spot for Jurgen Klopp’s side, thus securing direct progression to the round of 16.

But any slip-up here, or in their final fixture at Union Saint-Gilloise, could open the door for Toulouse.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs LASK?

Liverpool vs LASK is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 30 June at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can follow the action online via discovery+.

Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Both Diogo Jota and Alisson suffered injuries in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City and will be absent from the matchday squad here, with the former’s injury more serious than that of the Brazilian goalkeeper. Caoimhin Kelleher was likely to deputise regardless behind a likely rorated starting team. Thiago, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic are longer-term absentees.

Philipp Wiesinger, Ebrima Darboe, Adil Taoui and Tobias Anselm are all unavailable to LASK manager Thomas Sageder, though the Austrian club’s first-choice squad is in reasonable health otherwise.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.

LASK XI: Lawal; Andrade, Talovyerov, Ziereis; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Usor.

Odds

Liverpool win 1/9

Draw 8/1

LASK win 22/1

Prediction

A home win for Liverpool. Liverpool 3-1 LASK