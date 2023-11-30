Jump to content
Liverpool vs LASK predictions: Europa League betting tips and odds

Liverpool can wrap up a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League in their clash with LASK at Anfield
Last Updated: 30th of November 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Liverpool vs LASK predictions 

Liverpool can secure their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a win over LASK at Anfield on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Reds spurned the chance to lock up their place in the knockout stage when suffering a 3-2 defeat against Toulouse in matchday four. 

After trailing 3-1 at the Stade de Toulouse, Diogo Jota notched a late goal to set up a tense finale for the hosts. 

Jarell Quansah believed he'd earned the Reds a share of the spoils, only to see his stoppage-time effort ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up.

So, Jurgen Klopp and his team must go again to punch a ticket into the last 16 and avoid the play-off round by claiming top spot in Group E should Toulouse fail to beat Union Saint-Gilloise in the other section contest.

However, LASK boosted their hopes of retaining European football this season by defeating Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 in their last outing, moving within a point of the Belgian outfit in third place. 

Another strong performance is required from LASK, although football betting sites have installed Liverpool as heavy favourites for the win. 

After looking at the Europa League odds, here are our Liverpool vs LASK predictions.

Nunez to find form 

Darwin Nunez has had an up and down season in front of goal. For the brilliance of his performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle, scoring a match-winning brace for the Reds on the road, there have been displays mired by misfires in front of goal. 

Nunez struggled in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City last time out, spurning a decent opportunity to put the Reds ahead before his counterpart Erling Haaland struck for the Premier League champions.  

His emotions appeared to get the better of him at the end of the match as he attempted to square up to Pep Guardiola before being restrained by Klopp.

The 24-year-old needs a break in front of goal after enduring a four-game spell without finding the net for the Reds.

Nunez has a solid record in the Europa League this term, scoring two goals in four appearances, including in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over LASK in matchday one. 

We’re backing Nunez to score any time in the match to get back on the goal trail at 8/11 with William Hill with our first Liverpool vs LASK prediction. 

Liverpool vs LASK Tip 1: Darwin Nunez to score any time – 8/11 William Hill

Expect goals for Liverpool 

Although Nunez has not been hitting the heights he would like this season, the Reds still have been a force in front of goal at Anfield. 

Klopp’s side have scored at least two goals in every match they’ve played at Anfield and put five past Toulouse in their last Europa League outing on home soil.  

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Nunez are a potent forward line for almost every team to face in the Europa League and the Reds will be determined to surge into the last 16 with a dominant showing in front of their fans.

That quality might be required as LASK have been resilient on their travels, shipping only one goal to Toulouse in a 1-0 loss and two against USG in another narrow defeat. 

However, the Austrian outfit have not been as tight at the back in the Bundesliga of late, conceding three goals in a draw with Rapid Vienna and two in a loss to Blau-Weiss Linz.  

Although LASK head coach Thomas Sageder will likely deploy his team with a defensive-minded approach, Liverpool have the cutting edge to have a profitable day in front of goal. 

After looking at online betting sites, we’re backing them to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/15 with BoyleSports

Liverpool vs LASK Tip 2: Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals – 8/15 BoyleSports

All signs point to LASK cards 

LASK have committed the most fouls and collected the third highest total of yellow cards in the Europa League this season. 

Sageder’s men have made 62 fouls and have picked up 14 yellow cards in four matches, according to UEFA.com. 

Given the players that Liverpool have at their disposal in the final third, particularly Salah, it all suggests that LASK could be on course for a few cautions at Anfield.

Referee Urs Schnyder has been assigned the fixture and will take charge of his second Europa League game of the season. 

He awarded 23 fouls in the clash between Molde and Hacken, although he only produced one yellow card. 

The Swiss could be in for a busier night at Anfield given LASK’s propensity for challenges. 

They picked up three yellow cards in the reverse fixture in Austria, so with our final Liverpool vs LASK prediction, we’re backing LASK to accrue over 2.5 cards at 5/6 with Unibet

Liverpool vs LASK Tip 3: LASK over 2.5 cards – 5/6 Unibet

Should you wish to follow any of our Europa League tips, be sure to check out what free bets are available ahead of kick-off. Most new betting sites provide new customers with free bet offers on football.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.