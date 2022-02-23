Why isn’t Liverpool vs Leeds on TV tonight?

Liverpool take on Leeds United on Wednesday, with the Reds finally getting to play their game in hand over Manchester City as they attempt to hunt down the league leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can close the gap at the top to just three points if they take victory, following a five-match win streak in the Premier League recently.

Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to end a run of four without a win and increase the five-point buffer they have down to the relegation zone.

This game was originally meant to be broadcast on TV in the UK but will not be shown tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Why is Liverpool vs Leeds not on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement in December and despite being chosen for television originally, will not be broadcast this time around.

Rights-holder BT Sport are instead showing Uefa Champions League last-16 matches at the same time.

Kick-off at Anfield has been moved slightly earlier, with the European games - Benfica vs Ajax and Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - starting at 8pm.

When is Liverpool vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 23 February.

What is the team news?

With the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to come on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes to his team. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota remain injury doubts so are expected to miss out, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could return after being rested against Norwich.

Robin Koch is unavailable for Leeds as he follows return-to-play concussion protocols after suffering a head injury against Manchester United. He joins a lengthy injury list that also includes Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper. Raphinha should return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Mane, Origi, Salah

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Klich, James; Rodrigo

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Leeds: 14/1

Prediction

While the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea is on the horizon, the prospect of cutting Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table should mean Jurgen Klopp’s side will be focused on the task at hand. They should be comfortable winners against a Leeds side who faded on Sunday. Liverpool 3-0 Leeds