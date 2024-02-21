Liverpool vs Luton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Reds wait on Mohamed Salah fitness
Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to open up their lead at the top of the Premier League table once more
Liverpool host Luton Town on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having seen Manchester City close to within a point of them one night previous. The Reds will remain focused on their own progress though, having won their last two following a poor defeat at Arsenal.
Luton themselves are back in the Premier League relegation zone without having kicked a ball since the weekend, after Everton’s Monday night draw forced the Hatters down one place on goal difference. A win or draw for the visitors to Anfield tonight, however, will see them jump back out again. These two sides drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.
‘Absolutely exceptional’: Jurgen Klopp backs Xabi Alonso as top choice in next generation of managers
Jurgen Klopp had branded himself one of the managerial dinosaurs when he identified who he believes is the outstanding coach of the next generation. It is a choice many a Liverpool fan may hope their board will echo. Because while Klopp was not anointing Xabi Alonso his successor at Anfield, a glowing tribute was an endorsement of the work the Spaniard is doing with Bayer Leverkusen.
Klopp would, he said, have been effusive in his praise a couple of months back. If one fundamental change since then is the German’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool, another came on Saturday. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich put them five points clear at the Bundesliga summit, making Alonso on course to become the first manager to make any club other than the Bavarian superpower the champions of Germany since Klopp himself. Time will tell if the Spaniard replaces Klopp in another respect.
Jurgen Klopp backs Xabi Alonso as top choice in next generation of managers
The 42-year-old Bayer Leverkusen coach is being tipped to replace Klopp at Liverpool and could emulate the German by winning the Bundesliga with a team other than Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE
At the start of this season, Liverpool’s back-up stopper still had more years to his name than senior appearances for the club. While that’s not too much of an issue for youngsters making their way in the game, Caoimhin Kelleher isn’t really a youth candidate any longer: even in goalkeeper terms, 25 years old is pushing towards mid-career territory and with Alisson Becker ahead of him at Anfield, regular minutes have always been hard to come by.
But this season has been slightly different. A start at Brentford on short notice, after the Brazilian suffered an apparent hamstring injury on the eve of the game, brought Kelleher up to 14 appearances for the campaign, 35 for the club overall.
It’s easily his best season in terms of game time, but also for consistency of performances, with Jurgen Klopp describing his showing in the 4-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium as “exceptional”.
He’ll be in goal again tonight - read Karl Matchett’s analysis of Kelleher’s situation at Anfield.
Amid Liverpool injury concerns, one thing is keeping trophy hopes alive
As Caoimhin Kelleher prepares to face a second Wembley final and play a key part in the title run, the stand-in goalkeeper is an example of how Liverpool are navigating a potential crisis to challenge on all fronts
Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will be out for months, joining a trio of Liverpool players on the sidelines to miss vital games against Luton and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this week.
The Reds have been contending with a number of injuries in recent weeks, though Mohamed Salah starred in the 4-1 victory over Brentford to complete his return from a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.
But Jota and Curtis Jones will join Alisson in missing both games in what promises to be a crucial week for the Premier League leaders.
Klopp had already promised to pick Caoimhin Kelleher in goal anyway – but Liverpool will be without at least seven players at Wembley on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool trio out of Luton and Chelsea games with injury update
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai have all spent time on the sidelines, while Mohamed Salah returned in the victory at Brentford last weekend
Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE
Liverpool have the opportunity to strengthen their position in the Premier League title race when Luton Town visit Anfield on Wednesday night.
Manchester City’s win over Brentford on Tuesday evening reduced the Reds’ advantage to one point but the Premier League odds suggest they will go four points clear with a sixth win in the last seven Premier League fixtures.
The Hatters’ fighting spirit has made them tricky opponents for several sides this season, including Liverpool, who drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in November, but they are without a win in their last three games.
Football betting sites have priced Liverpool as heavy favourites to get the job done on Wednesday, but the visitors have enough about them to make an impact at Anfield.
Liverpool vs Luton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Liverpool will be out to re-establish a four-point lead at the top of the table with a win on Wednesday
Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE
Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE
Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Luton in the Premier League from Anfield, where it’s league leaders against relegation battlers on a rescheduled Wednesday night game.
Stay right here for all the team news and match build-up ahead of the 7:30pm kick-off.
