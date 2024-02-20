Liverpool vs Luton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Luton to make their presence felt Luton Town’s performances this season have earned them a lot of admirers even if they haven’t always resulted in points on the board. Rob Edwards’ team are in the thick of a relegation battle near the foot of the Premier League table, but there’s reason to believe they won’t just roll over against the league leaders. The Hatters might be struggling for points, but they have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last seven matches in all competitions. This run includes matches against Brighton, Newcastle United and Manchester United with Luton unfortunate not to take anything from Sunday’s fixture at home to the latter.

Luton were also unlucky not to claim all three points against Liverpool back in November - a Luis Diaz equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Luton's counter-attacking style can potentially expose the vulnerability of Liverpool’s high defensive line. Their physicality through Carlton Morris could also give them a threat at set pieces. The price for both teams to score on suggests bookmakers are overlooking the visitors, despite all signs pointing to Luton being able to create opportunities on Merseyside. Ultimately, a shaky defence that’s shipped nine goals in the last three games is likely to be Luton’s undoing, but they may go down swinging. Liverpool vs Luton Tip 1: Liverpool win and both teams to score - 11/8 at BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Salah to step up in absence of injured Liverpool attackers Liverpool tightened their grip on top spot with an impressive 4-1 away victory over Brentford on Saturday, but that win came at a cost. Indeed, the Reds lost Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones to injury with Darwin Nunez also withdrawn at half time due to a knock. Jota and Jones join a lengthy injury list at Anfield that also includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, while Klopp is keeping his fingers crossed Nunez could play some part on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah, however, made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench in the victory over Brentford with no ill effects, despite reports to the contrary, and is expected to make the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Salah looked remarkably sharp for a player who hadn’t played since mid-January - and for Liverpool since New Year’s Day - and so it’s reasonable to assume he will carry the most potent threat for the Reds against the Hatters.

A record of 15 goals in 21 Premier League appearances highlights the impact Salah has made for Liverpool this season and his contribution will be even more important over the final few months of the title race. have priced Nunez at 19/20 to score at any time, with Jota at 21/20, but it’s far from certain that either player will feature. Salah, therefore, potentially offers more value to shoulder the goalscoring burden. Liverpool vs Luton Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score two or more goals - 14/5 at BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Liverpool will need to stand up to Edwards’ battlers Liverpool will likely have the technical ability required to navigate their way past Luton on Wednesday, but they could still be drawn into a physical battle. The Reds have been shown over 1.5 cards in each of their last five home matches and there’s a good chance that run will be extended against the Hatters. Manchester United were shown five yellow cards in Sunday’s match at Kenilworth Road due to the way Luton matched up against them physically and Edwards will want his team to do similar against Liverpool at Anfield. Klopp’s team only received one yellow card in their victory against Brentford on Saturday, but Wednesday’s task will be very different with Luton more willing to engage physically. don’t offer massive odds on the Reds receiving two or more cards, but it’s worth considering given Liverpool’s recent history and the match up. Liverpool vs Luton Tip 3: Liverpool over 1.5 cards - 4/7 at BetUK

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Free bets on the Premier League Bettors looking to follow any of our Liverpool vs Luton predictions may want to check to see if they are eligible for a to use on Wednesday's Premier League clash at Anfield. Parimatch are currently giving new customers a £40 welcome bonus, consisting of £30 in free bets to use on their sportsbook and a £10 credit to wager on the game Big Bass Splash. To qualify, click this link to begin the registration process. Once the account is active, opt in to the promotion, make an initial deposit via debit card and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Once the bet has been settled, bettors will receive their welcome bonus from Parimatch. Before signing up for any , check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on a Liverpool vs Luton, or any other event, remember to gamble responsibly.