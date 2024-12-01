Liverpool vs Man City latest team news and predicted line-ups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield with the chance to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s champions at this early stage of the Premier League of the season.

Arne Slot’s excellent start to life at Liverpool continued with a superb victory over Real Madrid and the Reds are flying into the second of two huge games at Anfield this week.

City, by contrast, drew 3-3 with Feyenoord after blowing a three-goal lead late on to extend their winless run to an unprecedented six games under Guardiola.

Ilkay Gundogan admitted City’s hopes of winning a fifth Premier League title in a row could suffer a fatal blow if they lose to Liverpool, and even Guardiola has said the champions are fragile.

Liverpool are full of belief but Virgil van Dijk expects a reaction from City and Slot has warned that Guardiola will come up with a solution to show why he is the best manager in the world on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League blockbuster, including the latest team news

Liverpool vs Man City latest team news

The only blemish on Liverpool’s evening against Real Madrid were the injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley. Konate appears to have ruled himself out while Bradley, who went off holding his hamstring, could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right back is fit to start after returning to the bench against Real Madrid, while Jarrell Quansah or Joe Gomez will be required to partner Virgil van Dijk and face Erling Haaland.

Elsewhere, Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after another excellent display - saving Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Madrid. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa remain out. Cody Gakpo could replace Luis Diaz in the rotation of Liverpool forwards.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Manchester City’s injury problems have been clear for all to see during their six-game winless run and Pep Gurdiola did not provide much of an an update on Friday, only stating “we will see” when asked about returning players.

John Stones is a doubt after missing the draw against Feyenoord, while Ruben Dias returned to the bench in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne made his second appearance as a substitute since coming back from his injury, as he moves closer to a start. Jeremy Doku is also working his way back. Mateo Kovacic and Rodri are out.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Liverpool vs Man City possible line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Manchester City XI: Lewis; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The fixture will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 1 December at Anfield.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.