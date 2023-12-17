Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
The hosts enjoyed nine corners in the first half yet failed to make any of those set-piece opportunities count. Klopp will be demanding his side improve from those chances, while Salah, Nunez and Diaz must find a way to test the United defence more in the next period. For Ten Hag, the United manager will be pleased with his team's resilience, despite the Red Devils looking way off the pace when they venture into Liverpool's final third.
An underwhelming first half comes to an end as Liverpool and United head in goalless at half-time of this Premier League clash. Van Dijk and Konate both went close with headed chances, the former drawing a smart save from Onana, while the visitors have offered little in the way of attacking at the other end. Klopp's side have lacked quality in the final third, too, and the Reds must improve in the second half at Anfield.
HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-0 MANCHESTER UNITED
Nasty one! Amrabat stoops to dive towards a loose ball and is greeted by a lunging boot of Endo, who is shown a yellow card for his late challenge to regain possession. United will end the half with a free-kick around 30 yards from goal.
Nunez looks perplexed but can only blame himself for a needless offside that allows United to eat into the additional minutes added on. Gravenberch then fells Mainoo, offering the visitors one last chance to send a long free-kick into the area.
There will be two additional minutes to end what has been an underwhelming half for Liverpool at Anfield.
Diaz speeds away down the centre before releasing Nunez, who takes an age before his right-footed shot is eventually blocked in front of Onana's goal. Yet again, Tsimikas marauded forward but was ignored as a wide option inside the area.
Salah knows what he is doing after dragging Garnacho down with Alexander-Arnold out of position. The Liverpool forward kicks the ball away, too, but referee Oliver does not see that as enough to caution him.
SAVE! Alexander-Arnold has acres of space on the right-hand side before pulling back to Salah, whose left-footed shot is easy to save for Onana as the United goalkeeper gets down to his left. Tsimikas was, perhaps, the better option to the left of goal for the Liverpool winger there.
Onana arrows a wayward pass out for a throw-in when searching for Shaw. The United goalkeeper cannot keep making simple mistakes and inviting pressure from Liverpool, who will continue to press the former Inter man if he continues to appear in lacking confidence.
