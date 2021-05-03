Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed the club are yet to open talks on extending his contract.

Salah has scored 120 goals in 193 matches for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017 and is tied to the club until 2023.

The Egyptian said he would be open to playing in Spain “one day” ahead of his side’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid but has reiterated his desire to compete for more trophies at Anfield.

When asked whether he had discussed extending his stay with the club, Salah told Sky Sports. “No one is talking to me about that, so I can’t say much about that.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again. Part of our job is to win trophies.”

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on qualification for the Champions League this season and are seventh in the Premier League table with fives matches left to play.

Their match against Manchester United was postponed due to safety reasons following protests outside Old Trafford on Sunday.