Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the midweek Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 16 December 2021 07:11
Liverpool will look to extend their winning run in the Premier League to six matches when they welcome Newcastle this evening.

The Reds have won back-to-back games 1-0 as they look to keep the pace with title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough to earn them victory against Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s return on Saturday and maintain their momentum.

Newcastle, meanwhile, came crashing back to earth after their first victory of the season against Burnley was followed by a 4-0 defeat against Leicester last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi could be available for Liverpool, while Diogo Jota is set to return to the starting line-up after he was only fit enough to come off the bench in the win over Aston Villa. With the Reds facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Klopp could make further changes, with Ibrahima Konate and James Milner potential options.

Newcastle are without the injured Paul Dummett but have clean bill of health elsewhere. Ciaran Clarke is available again after serving a suspension.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Djik, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Clarke, Lewis; Shelvey, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Odds

Liverpool: 1/8

Draw: 8/1

Newcastle: 18/1

Prediction

As the Premier League’s leakiest defence comes up against its best attack, and most in-form player in Mohamed Salah, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool victory. Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle

