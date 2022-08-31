Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more with Alexander Isak set for debut
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are looking to end Newcastle’s unbeaten start
Liverpool will be keen to build on their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth when they welcome Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s men romped home against the Cherries on Saturday with Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Calvalho all on the scoresheet.
The manner of Liverpool’s victory quieted some early season criticism after the Red’s drew with Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing to Manchester United. Mo Salah had an uncharacteristically mellow game, and missed a couple of good chances, so will be hungry for goals against Eddie Howe’s side this evening.
Newcastle come into the match ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table after Allan Saint-Maximin’s late equaliser rescued a point at Wolves to maintain their unbeaten start. They’ve taken six points from their opening four games – one win, three draws – and have strengthened the squad with new arrivals. Chief among them is the Magpies record signing Alexander Isak who could make his debut for the club tonight.
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Newcastle United:
Liverpool vs Newcastle team news imminent
Full line-ups are on the way.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has to choose between James Milner and Jordan Henderson in midfield, as long as Harvey Elliott has shown no ill effects after coming off at the weekend. Joel Matip is back in training but not too many changes are likely after such a huge win.
Newcastle might be without Allan Saint-Maximin, while Callum Wilson is out. That could mean another start for Chris Wood, unless Isak is thrown straight in. Bruno Guimaraes is still out in midfield, so Sean Longstaff is likely to start again. Jacob Murphy or Ryan Fraser are the replacements if Saint-Maximin cannot play.
Liverpool vs Newcastle latest news
The clubs have both been relatively active in the transfer market, though it’s probably fair to say many onlookers expected perhaps another deal or two from both - at least on the incoming side.
Darwin Nunez was the big signing of the summer for Liverpool but he’s sitting out the third of a three-match suspension tonight after an up-and-down start to life at Anfield. Calvin Ramsey has been injured all season so far. Fabio Carvalho is the other addition and the youngster has impressed off the bench, scoring against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Newcastle brought in a new first-choice goalkeeper in Nick Pope, who has been excellent so far, with Matt Targett’s loan from Aston Villa made permanent. Sven Botman also joined in defence and now the aforementioned Isak is their big addition of the window on a club record fee.
Liverpool vs Newcastle latest updates
The season so far for both these clubs:
Liverpool didn’t have the greatest start, drawing with both Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering defeat at Manchester United. They bounced back in style though, smashing Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend to equal the Premier League record margin of victory - and leading Scott Parker to be fired from the Cherries.
They sit 12th, with five points from four games.
Newcastle are two places and one point ahead of the Reds, having won on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest. Since then it has been three draws for the Magpies, against Brighton, Man City and most recently Wolves.
Alexander Isak receives work visa ahead of Newcastle debut
The Times’ Martin Hardy reported just a couple of hours ago that new Newcastle United signing Alexander Isak has received his visa from the Home Office - meaning he’s clear to feature in tonight’s game.
The deadline was 75 minutes before kick-off, Eddie Howe confirmed recently, so the Swedish forward is set to be involved at Anfield.
Whether that’s in the starting XI or off the bench, we’ll find out at 7pm.
‘We will try everything’: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s hunt for a midfielder
Jurgen Klopp would prefer Liverpool to “risk a bit more” in the transfer market but he ultimately accepts their situation as the search for a midfielder goes to the wire.
Liverpool’s outlay on Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer may end up costing them just north of £100million but they will recoup around three quarters of that on outgoings.
While Klopp is seeking to bolster his squad in the middle of the park before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, the Reds manager recognises the decision is out of his hands.
More from the boss on the Reds’ late search for recruits:
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson facing hamstring injury ‘setback’
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has expressed his frustration with the hamstring injury that has stalled his strong start to the new Premier League campaign.
Wilson limped off midway through his side’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City earlier this month and is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least two more weeks.
The 30-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I have a had a little setback – disappointing because I felt like I had found my form and rhythm.”
Wilson scored in his side’s opening day of the season win over Nottingham Forest and again against City before hobbling off after 70 minutes.
Chris Wood took his place in the line-up against Wolves at the weekend, while Alexander Isak has since been added to the squad after signing from Real Sociedad.
He added: “It’s frustrating because you do everything right – the ultimate professional.
“There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself – the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.
“That’s the most frustrating thing – you’re putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there. A little setback – it’s fine – but I’ve had to put it into perspective.”
How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online and on TV today
Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to build on their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.
The result was Liverpool’s first win of the Premier League season and was the boost the Reds needed after their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Klopp’s side remain short on numbers due to injuries and suspension and face a tough challenge against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle in their first three-game week of the season.
Newcastle salvaged a draw at Wolves on Sunday thanks to Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning late equaliser, extending their unbeaten start to the season.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Newcastle from Anfield. The Reds come into the game full of confidence after their impressive display against Bouremouth that saw Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Calvalho all contribute goals in a 9-0 victory.
It was Liverpool’s first win of the season following draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace as well as a defeat to Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for more of the same tonight but Newcastle will prove a much tough test.
Eddie Howe’s men are unbeaten in this campaign though they have only picked up one win - against Nottingham Forest. Still, impressive draws against Brighton and Manchester City before Allan Saint-Maximin’s last minute equaliser versus Wolves sees the Magpies start the night ahead of Liverpool in the table and they would very much like to stay there.
New record siging Alexander Isak could make his debut for the club and they’ll be hoping he hits the ground running in front of goal.
