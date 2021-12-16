Liverpool welcome Newcastle in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their winning run.

Last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa was Liverpool’s seventh win in a row in all competitions as Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough to claim an important three points in the Premier League.

The Reds are looking to keep pace with Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race but they tonight face a side who held them to two draws last campaign.

Newcastle come into tonight’s match 19th in the table following last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester and manager Eddie Howe will be desperate for points as he side begins a run that sees them play Premier League champions City and Manchester United over Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know before this evening’s game.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi could be available for Liverpool, while Diogo Jota is set to return to the starting line-up after he was only fit enough to come off the bench in the win over Aston Villa. With the Reds facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Klopp could make further changes, with Ibrahima Konate and James Milner potential options.

Newcastle are without the injured Paul Dummett but have clean bill of health elsewhere. Ciaran Clarke is available again after serving a suspension.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Djik, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Clarke, Lewis; Shelvey, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Odds

Liverpool: 1/8

Draw: 8/1

Newcastle: 18/1

Prediction

As the Premier League’s leakiest defence comes up against its best attack, and most in-form player in Mohamed Salah, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool victory. Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle