Liverpool face a testing encounter on New Year’s Day as they host Newcastle in the first Premier League fixture of 2024. The Reds have a two-point lead at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures and will remain top should be be victorious against Eddie Howe’s side.

It an extremely close title race, difficult matches such as these can be killer blows to those looking for to lift silverware at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his men avoid a slip up like the two draws against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool confidently defeated Burnley 2-0 last time out and will want to string together a run of victories in order to keep distance between themselves and Man City.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could jump into the European places, depending on other results, but would need to triumph at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festive Premier League fixture. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 1 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Newcastle’s Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are unavailable for Newcastle and continue their rehabilitation from respective injuires though no immediate return dates are known. Jamaal Lascelles doesn’t have a serious knock according to Eddie Howe but is a doubt for the match. Joelinton should feature after coming off the bench against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp provided updates on Alexis Mac Allister, who is close to returning to team training, Andy Robertson, who is not, Thiago Alcantara, who may be fit for a January return, and Stefan Bajectic, who is being monitored by the medical team to see when he can return. Mac Allister has the best chance of featuring against Newcastle, probably off the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Odds

Liverpool win 1/3

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 9/2

Prediction

Liverpool will face a tough test against a resurging Newcastle side looking to get in contention of the Champions League spots. Consistent performances and the Anfield crowd will spur on Jurgen Klopp’s men and ensure they edge a well fought contest and keep hiold of their place at the top of the league.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle.