Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Block! Szoboszlai lifts the corner to Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, but he's unable to shoot after chesting the ball down, instead lifting it back into the area. Van Dijk hits it on the turn, and it's deflected behind for another set-piece. This one comes to nothing.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Yellow Card Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Good defending! Diaz slips a clever pass infield as Jones makes the run towards the edge of the six-yard box before shooting, but Miley tracks him all the way to deflect it behind for a corner. It's still all Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Liverpool continue to press for the opener as Jones shoots from range, but it's straight at Dubravka. The Newcastle 'keeper will be absolutely delighted at stopping Salah's penalty – the kick was much to close to him, but he needed to get a strong hand to it!
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
SAVED! DUBRAVKA DENIES SALAH! Wow! Salah blasts the kick to Dubravka's left as he looks for his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool, but the Newcastle goalkeeper springs across to push it away! Alexander-Arnold looks certain to convert from the rebound… but he sends an awful volley spiralling over the crossbar! What a left-off for the visitors!
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
The VAR check is over and the penalty stands! Botman caught Diaz from behind, and Salah has a chance to open the scoring from 12 yards!
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Penalty Save Martin Dúbravka
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Penalty Miss Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! After being denied the opening goal, Diaz wins a spot-kick for Liverpool! The Colombian takes a pass in his stride and skips beyond Botman, who lunges in desperately as the Colombian faces up to Dubravka. The winger goes down and Anthony Taylor points to the spot! Again, the VAR will check this decision, as Diaz's fall looked a little delayed.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
NO GOAL! The VAR check is over and the on-pitch decision stands! Nunez was just ahead of Burn as he darted onto Jones' throughball, and it remains goalless!
