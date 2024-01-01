Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704140944

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Monday 01 January 2024 19:00
Comments
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1704140924

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Block! Szoboszlai lifts the corner to Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, but he's unable to shoot after chesting the ball down, instead lifting it back into the area. Van Dijk hits it on the turn, and it's deflected behind for another set-piece. This one comes to nothing.

1 January 2024 20:28
1704140869

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Yellow Card Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

1 January 2024 20:27
1704140846

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Good defending! Diaz slips a clever pass infield as Jones makes the run towards the edge of the six-yard box before shooting, but Miley tracks him all the way to deflect it behind for a corner. It's still all Liverpool.

1 January 2024 20:27
1704140789

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Liverpool continue to press for the opener as Jones shoots from range, but it's straight at Dubravka. The Newcastle 'keeper will be absolutely delighted at stopping Salah's penalty – the kick was much to close to him, but he needed to get a strong hand to it!

1 January 2024 20:26
1704140682

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

SAVED! DUBRAVKA DENIES SALAH! Wow! Salah blasts the kick to Dubravka's left as he looks for his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool, but the Newcastle goalkeeper springs across to push it away! Alexander-Arnold looks certain to convert from the rebound… but he sends an awful volley spiralling over the crossbar! What a left-off for the visitors!

1 January 2024 20:24
1704140581

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

The VAR check is over and the penalty stands! Botman caught Diaz from behind, and Salah has a chance to open the scoring from 12 yards!

1 January 2024 20:23
1704140568

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Penalty Save Martin Dúbravka

1 January 2024 20:22
1704140549

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Penalty Miss Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

1 January 2024 20:22
1704140547

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! After being denied the opening goal, Diaz wins a spot-kick for Liverpool! The Colombian takes a pass in his stride and skips beyond Botman, who lunges in desperately as the Colombian faces up to Dubravka. The winger goes down and Anthony Taylor points to the spot! Again, the VAR will check this decision, as Diaz's fall looked a little delayed.

1 January 2024 20:22
1704140443

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

NO GOAL! The VAR check is over and the on-pitch decision stands! Nunez was just ahead of Burn as he darted onto Jones' throughball, and it remains goalless!

1 January 2024 20:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in