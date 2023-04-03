Jurgen Klopp jokes he is ‘last man standing’ after Premier League sackings

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he was the “last man standing” after Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were sacked on Sunday, taking the number of Premier League bosses to lose their jobs this season to a record 12.

Potter was dismissed by Chelsea, who Liverpool face at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, after just seven months in charge while Leicester parted ways with Rodgers with the club in a relegation battle.

Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City last weekend in what was a further blow to the club’s top-four hopes and, while Klopp is not under the same pressure as Potter and Rodgers were, the German joked he was the “elephant in the room” when asked about Sunday’s developments.

"What can I say? The elephant in the room is probably why I am still sitting here, in this crazy world!” Klopp replied. “Last man standing!”

Klopp added: "I respect them a lot, I like them both [Rodgers and Potter]. Fantastic managers still, but things can go the wrong way. We all accept that in the football business. It’s a strange week, [Antonio] Conte, [Julian] Nagelsmann, and now these two."

Liverpool travel to Chelsea before hosting Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, in what are now two must-win games for the Reds as they look to salvage their season with 10 games remaining this campaign.

Klopp called on Liverpool to respond to their dismal defensive display at last season’s title rivals Manchester City, and with the Reds at risk of being cut adrift from the top four the manager admitted he may have lost his job had it not been for his past success.

"I’m aware I’m sitting here because of what we’ve done in the past, not on this season,” Klopp said. “There is no need to be afraid, I’m not here as a mural on the wall, I’m here to deliver. I am fully in but we have to sort it out."