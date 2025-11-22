Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to return to the starting XI ( PA Wire )

Liverpool will strive to nip the prospect of another losing streak in the bud as they play host to struggling Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Off the back of their deflating defeat at Manchester City - a seventh loss in eight on English soil - the Reds return from the international break nursing two new injuries, with Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley out for the next few games.

However, Arne Slot is boosted by the return of number one Alisson after two months out, who is expected to start in between the sticks for the test of Sean Dyche’s side.

Forest are languishing in the relegation zone on just nine points after a tumultuous start to the 2025/26 season, but Dyche will take inspiration from last season’s overachievers, who were the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield during their title-winning campaign.

