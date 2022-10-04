Liverpool vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group A match
Ryan Kent and Ben Davies could return to Anfield to face their former club on Tuesday night, as Rangers take on Liverpool in the Champions League.
It has been a tough campaign for the Scottish side so far in Europe, receiving heavy beatings at the hands of Ajax and Napoli so far, by four and three goals respectively - though in truth it could have been more in both games.
The Reds, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 thrashing of their own in Italy, before bouncing back to see off the Dutch side last time out in Europe and give themselves a platform to improve from.
All is not well at Anfield though and Jurgen Klopp’s side have much to improve on after what has so far been an extremely disappointing season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Liverpool vs Rangers?
The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.
Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz
RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak
Odds
Liverpool 2/11
Draw 8/1
Rangers 19/1
Prediction
The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.
