Liverpool vs Rangers predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group A match
Liverpool will attempt to get their season back on track when they host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Reds have been woefully inconsistent this term, but put themselves back in contention to progress in Group A with a win over Ajax last time out.
Now back-to-back games against Scottish opposition provides a chance to get the Reds well inside the top two, with Ajax facing Napoli twice in the same timeframe.
As for Rangers, they are two points off the top in the Premiership, but have found Group A far harder in Europe, losing twice so far and not having scored a goal.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Liverpool vs Rangers?
The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.
Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz
RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak
Odds
Liverpool 2/11
Draw 8/1
Rangers 19/1
Prediction
The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies