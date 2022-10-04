Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will attempt to get their season back on track when they host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds have been woefully inconsistent this term, but put themselves back in contention to progress in Group A with a win over Ajax last time out.

Now back-to-back games against Scottish opposition provides a chance to get the Reds well inside the top two, with Ajax facing Napoli twice in the same timeframe.

As for Rangers, they are two points off the top in the Premiership, but have found Group A far harder in Europe, losing twice so far and not having scored a goal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Rangers?

The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.

Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak

Odds

Liverpool 2/11

Draw 8/1

Rangers 19/1

Prediction

The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.