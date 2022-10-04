Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side show more organisation and control in their midweek encounter than they did at the weekend in a 3-3 draw with Brighton, as Liverpool play Rangers in the Champions League.

Victory would put the Reds in the running for a top two spot again, which looked somewhat unlikely only a few weeks ago as they were pummeled by Napoli and looked well off the pace domestically.

It is far from all put right for the Reds, who have been carved wide open in nearly every game this year, but a range of attacking threats still means they can challenge for points to get through Group A.

Rangers have been heavily beaten in both fixtures so far and need some sort of positive result from these back-to-back battles with Premier League opponents if they want a shot at finishing third and reaching the Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Rangers?

The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.

Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak

Odds

Liverpool 2/11

Draw 8/1

Rangers 19/1

Prediction

The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.