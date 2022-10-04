Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Is Liverpool vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group A match

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 04 October 2022 07:18
Comments
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s inconsistency this season already looks to be costing them a shot at the title, but in Europe they’ll still be among the feared sides in the knockouts - if they can get through Group A.

That’s far from assured, but back-to-back wins over Rangers would take them a huge step towards doing so. The first of those encounters is on Tuedsay night at Anfield.

A defeat and a win so far in the Champions League, the latter thanks to a last-minute goal from Joel Matip against Ajax, means the Reds are still in the hunt for a top-two spot even if Napoli look easily the team of the group.

Rangers have struggled among the elite, losing twice and conceding seven without scoring so far themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Recommended

When is Liverpool vs Rangers?

The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.

Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak

Odds

Liverpool 2/11

Draw 8/1

Rangers 19/1

Recommended

Prediction

The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in