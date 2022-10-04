Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool’s inconsistency this season already looks to be costing them a shot at the title, but in Europe they’ll still be among the feared sides in the knockouts - if they can get through Group A.

That’s far from assured, but back-to-back wins over Rangers would take them a huge step towards doing so. The first of those encounters is on Tuedsay night at Anfield.

A defeat and a win so far in the Champions League, the latter thanks to a last-minute goal from Joel Matip against Ajax, means the Reds are still in the hunt for a top-two spot even if Napoli look easily the team of the group.

Rangers have struggled among the elite, losing twice and conceding seven without scoring so far themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Rangers?

The latest ‘battle of Britain’ will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Rangers will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool didn’t name injured duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita in their European squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate could be back with the squad after a long absence. Diogo Jota will hope for a recall, while options elsewhere are limited.

Rangers are without the suspended James Sands, while there are injuries to goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender John Souttar, midfielder Ianis Hagi, winger Kemar Roofe and versatile attacker Tom Lawrence.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

RAN - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Jack, Kent, Wright, Colak

Odds

Liverpool 2/11

Draw 8/1

Rangers 19/1

Prediction

The hosts to have enough of the ball and enough attacking threat to find a way to the points. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers.