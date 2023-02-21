Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more from last-16 clash
This knockout round fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid is a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final
Liverpool resume their Champions League campaign with a difficult test in the round of 16 when they take on holders Real Madrid. This clash is a repeat of the 2022 final which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men lift the trophy after a heart-breaking 1-0 victory over the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have a poor record against the Spanish champions. They have not beaten Real Madrid in any of the last six meetings - a run which dates back to March 2009. During this time Liverpool have managed just one draw, a goalless affair in the 2021 quarter-final second leg, which saw Madrid progress through the round after a 3-1 victory at the Bernabeu.
Yet, this match comes at a decent time for Liverpool. Klopp’s men have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this year and their forward trio of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo seems to finally be clicking. Madrid, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run which has seen them win the Fifa Club World Cup following a 5-3 victory over Al-Hilal. They are in confident form and will be targeting consecutive Champions League wins with Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga.
Can Liverpool defeat the Champions League winners at Anfield?
Follow all the action as the last-16 knockout stages get underway:
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Tonight’s venue. Can Real Madrid win away from home?
Klopp on Ancelotti
Jurgen Klopp also spoke about Carlo Ancelotti in the build-up to tonight’s match and called him the ‘most relaxed manager’ he’s ever met.
“Somebody told me – I don’t even know if it is true or not – that Carlo said after the final, ‘Liverpool was cool that day, they know exactly what they will face’ – after the final, before the final, I don’t know exactly.” said Klopp when reminiscing about Liverpool’s defeat in the 2022 Champions League final.
“But I watched the game back now, even with knowing exactly what we will do – we have to win this game. We didn’t for the one reason: that we didn’t score and conceded. But apart from that, we should have won this game.
“Carlo is the most relaxed manager I ever met in my life, one of the best people you can meet – fantastic person, humble person, super-smart and nice.
“Obviously his man-management is a completely different level to all of us and I respect that a lot, I admire that a lot. So yes, with this world-class team, which they were last year, brought in super-exciting young players.
“Maybe [they] struggle a bit in the league – I don’t know if you can call that struggling, but Barcelona is just a few points ahead – but apart from that, they are always super, super-competitive and super-difficult to beat.
“So, this combination is a difficult one – that’s true – but I think it makes absolute sense to try it anyway.”
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid’s Vinicius is fully focused on Liverpool game
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Jr is fully focused on football despite being targeted with racist abuse, and backed him to show his quality against Liverpool once again on Tuesday.
The Brazil international, who has scored three goals in his last three meetings with Jurgen Klopp’s side – including the winner in May’s Champions League final – has found himself the subject of sickening insults in Spain.
It has included a mannequin wearing the player’s shirt being hung from a bridge outside Madrid’s training ground last month. But Ancelotti has backed the 22-year-old to overcome the abuse and elevate himself into the top echelon of world football.
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid’s Vinicius is fully focused on Liverpool game
The Brazil international has found himself the subject of sickening insults in Spain.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news
There are no changes for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who names the same team that defeated Newcastle in their last outing.
Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid team that defeated Osasuna in La Liga last time out. Dani Ceballos and Nacho drop out with Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema brought back in.
Liverpool line-up
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Group stage round-up
Real Madrid were never in any danger of losing their group this year.
They opened their campaign with three consecutive victories against Celtic, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk before a draw with the Ukranian side effectively sealed their progression to the knockout stages.
Leipzig defeated Real on the fifth matchday in a 3-2 thriller but Carlo Ancelotti’s men secured the top spot in Group F with a resounding 5-1 thrashing of Celtic in the final group game.
Things were trickier for Liverpool. A 4-1 defeat to Napoli in their opening group game meant that Jurgen Klopp’s men were not only searching for wins but big ones at that.
After four consecutive victories, against Ajax and Rangers (home and away), the Reds notched up an impressive goal difference but Napoli matched them every step of the way.
The final group game was played between the two teams with Liverpool needing to win 4-0 to overtake the Italian side at the top for Group A. Klopp’s side could only manage a 2-0 victory which sent them through to the knockout stages in second place and means they now have to face Real Madrid in the last-16.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
The last time Liverpool defeated Real Madrid at Anfield, Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard (x2) and Andrea Dossena all scored in a 4-0 romp for the home side.
Here are the highlights from that game in 2009:
Jurgen Klopp on facing Real Madrid
Liverpool have a bit of history with Real Madrid. They have not beaten the Spanish giants in six games, two of which were Champions League finals.
Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Liverpool’s poor run of form against Madrid would come into play tonight and he replied:
“Different things happened to us with Real Madrid. If you want, to me; at Dortmund I had already a Real Madrid story. One of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the most successful clubs for sure, won this competition I don’t know how often. Super-experienced.
“In our own story, just recently if you want, we played this final in Paris and I didn’t watch it back since then – until this weekend. The thing I realised immediately: now I know why I didn’t watch it back. But I had to and it was proper torture because we played a good game and we could have won the game, and that’s the decisive word: we could. We didn’t, they scored the decisive goal and we didn’t, that was the reason.
“You could see in this game how experienced Madrid is, how little they are fussed when the other team has chances. They don’t lose confidence in one second, they know, ‘Our chance will come’, they are there for that and they defend with legs, deep defending together. So, this is this team and that’s the competition and that’s what you can learn from them, definitely.
“But that’s seven, eight months ago. Before that, the last time when they knocked us out, we played there on the training ground and here in an empty stadium. Here the game was really good, it was a really good 0-0 where we let them run, let me say it like this, we let them work hard for the money and that was good.
“But this is now different teams. Same clubs, different teams, different times. There’s a history. In the last few years one of us was kind of always in the final, that’s how it feels at least.
“And usually if you want to go to the final it’s always you have to kick us out or them. This time we play each other, so let’s see who can go through.”
The ‘proper torture’ Jurgen Klopp endured to prepare for Real Madrid rematch
Jurgen Klopp subjected himself to a video nasty recently, watching back one of Liverpool’s defeats. “It was proper torture,” he said. He was not talking about the 2023 losses to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves, matches that could rank among the worst of his reign at Liverpool.
Instead, the torturous element was the sense that his side did a lot right. Reliving the 2022 Champions League final for the first time was a different sort of agony. “We played a good game and could have won the game – and that’s the decisive word because we could but didn’t, because they scored and we didn’t, and that’s the decisive reason,” he said.
Klopp, the great proponent of heavy-metal football, watched it with the sound off, immersed in his thoughts, sat on his own. “Unfortunately,” he said. “There was a feeling of here and there and with an extra spark we could have made this thing [happen].”
He felt his team were too cautious at times. “We did not take enough risks in little moments, we were not adventurous enough,” he explained. With a bit more boldness, Liverpool could have pulled off a historic cup treble.
Instead, he remains a one-time Champions League winner. It puts him three behind the nonpareil Carlo Ancelotti. A rematch with Real Madrid may not be a revenge mission, but it feels like a clash of opposites. Perhaps Real are Liverpool’s kryptonite.
Klopp’s brand of football, after all, is based on the speed and intensity to create chaos. And then there is Real, the veterans who play the game at their own pace, who seem utterly unworried when trailing or dominated, a side with the personality of the managerial king of cool.
The ‘proper torture’ Jurgen Klopp endured to prepare for Real Madrid rematch
Liverpool take on the Spanish champions in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday
Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction
Saturday’s performance against Newcastle will provide Jurgen Klopp’s side with a much-needed confidence boost ahead of this crunch tie.
Stefan Bajcetic will face a huge task in central midfield against vastly experienced opposition, while Liverpool’s defence will have to work hard against a pacy and clinical Real Madrid front line.
Ultimately, these fine margins might make the difference in this clash between two European heavyweights.
Liverpool 1- 2 Real Madrid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies