Liverpool resume their Champions League campaign with a difficult test in the round of 16 when they take on holders Real Madrid. This clash is a repeat of the 2022 final which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men lift the trophy after a heart-breaking 1-0 victory over the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a poor record against the Spanish champions. They have not beaten Real Madrid in any of the last six meetings - a run which dates back to March 2009. During this time Liverpool have managed just one draw, a goalless affair in the 2021 quarter-final second leg, which saw Madrid progress through the round after a 3-1 victory at the Bernabeu.

Yet, this match comes at a decent time for Liverpool. Klopp’s men have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this year and their forward trio of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo seems to finally be clicking. Madrid, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run which has seen them win the Fifa Club World Cup following a 5-3 victory over Al-Hilal. They are in confident form and will be targeting consecutive Champions League wins with Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Can Liverpool defeat the Champions League winners at Anfield?

Follow all the action as the last-16 knockout stages get underway: